Beautiful topless bikini Carol Alt, 59, shares her secrets

She can have her cake and eat it too.

Former supermodel Carol Alt, whose stunning figure at 59 caught fire on the Internet on Wednesday, told Page Six Style that her secret to tightening your abs and an enviable figure is to eat dessert.

“Sometimes I just order a tiramisu and I like it, for the past three days, I’ve been eating that for dinner,” Alt admitted.

But there is a downside: it is made entirely of raw ingredients.

“Tiramisu is more nutritious to me than having a ham sandwich because it’s made from coconuts and all of these amazing things, so it’s very nutritious and hearty,” he explained.

Since going raw in 1996, Alt has been an outspoken advocate of the “life-changing” benefits of the diet and has written several books on it, including “Eating Raw: A Beginner’s Guide to Losing Weight, Feeling Healthier and look at Younger the Raw-Food Way ”, published in 2004.

At the height of her modeling career, Alt, strangely, used to live on carbohydrates. “For a long time I was eating spaghetti twice a day on the set of my movies. I ate so many carbohydrates because they kept me thin, “she said.

Today, she indulges in guilty pleasures, even though they are on the healthier side. “At Rao’s, they make me gluten-free pasta and gluten-free eggplants … it’s the best I’ve ever had,” he said. “I am not an angel.”

As for the drink? “I try to stay away from alcohol because it’s very, very addictive, but I can’t say it during [the COVID-19 pandemic] I haven’t had a glass of good white wine here and there. “

It was Alt’s love for her healthy new being that inspired her to pose topless in a pair of tiny bikini bottoms as part of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit. #SwimsuitIconChallenge.

“You exercise and exercise and exercise and you just want to say ‘Hey look, I’m exercising and I’m 60 years old this year!'” He exclaimed.

And the New York native’s workout regimen is no small feat: toggle between using your Pilates PRO chair, the Core 46 machine, biking in the sauna, jumping on a trampoline, lifting weights, and doing lunges and squats – all in their own house.

However, Alt was still shocked by the flow of fawning fanatics.

“I never expected this, believe me,” he said. “When I went to press the share button, I had to stop and take a deep breath.”

Alt, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl from 1982, was encouraged by a friend to take part in the challenge, who asked fans to recreate their favorite swimsuit cover photos from the past.

The model and animal lover decided on the photo of Marisa Miller in 2008 because “I always wanted to take a photo on the beach in the sand,” she said.

So Alt asked photographer and friend Ezequiel de la Rosa for help, since she lives alone with her two cats, and he took the photos on an iPhone 11 to put her on an equal footing with the other participants in the challenge.

True, she used a little Photoshop. “I have a scar on my belly, so we erase that,” he told us. “But that is all.”