Autistic artist makes balloon sculptures to thank essential workers

Eddie Lin, 22, is an autism balloon artist who makes elaborate sculptures to honor essential workers. Her work has caught the attention of people across the country.

“I think it gives people inspiration to see that even someone with special needs knows the word ‘appreciation’ and shows gratitude in their own special way,” said her mother, Jenny Lin.

Eddie, who goes by the name “Ausome Balloon Creator”, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3. When he was 10 years old, he had taught himself how to make stunning balloon sculptures using YouTube tutorials. Since then he has turned that hobby into a lucrative business.