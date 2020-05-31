Are the young stars of the Bronx Bomber overrated?

You ask, we answer. The Post is answering readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams and having our rhythm writers answer them in a series of regularly published mailbags. In today’s installment: the Yankees.

Are we victims of the degree inflation of the young Yankee “stars” [Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres, Luis Severino] Given the amount of time they’ve been on the injury list since the brilliant start their careers? – Jack B

You can only rate what you see on the field, and the players you mention are very good or excellent when they are healthy. Judge is among the best two-way players in the game, Sánchez’s power is real and very hard to find from a catcher, Torres has MVP potential and Severino was a 33-14 combined in 2017-18. Of course, staying on the field is also a tool, and outside Torres, others have had a hard time doing it.

So are you graduating production when you’re healthy? Or are you pestering players for wasting time?

With all injuries, it has the courage of the judge [for future contracts] gone down? – George Medero

He has been in the league for three full seasons, has limited himself to 214 games in the past two and was not going to be ready until at least June of this year due to a fractured rib suffered last September.

So, in evaluating how teams will look at Judge when it comes to free agency after the 2022 season, his injury history will certainly be disputed. However, Judge’s talent is so great that if he plays injury-free in 2021 and 2022, teams will be motivated to sign him.

When will the Yankees end their bizarre divorce with Roger Clemens and invite him back for Old Man’s Day? Maybe I missed the memo about what caused [it], but with the team inviting again so many average [players]It makes me wonder what exactly happened to such a key cog in the dynasty era. – Mark Banholzer

Since he retired after the 2007 season, Clemens has kept a low profile, including that he might not be interested in the attention that would surely surround him upon returning to the stadium for a big event like Old Time Day, which was scheduled by August 9 of this year.

Or the Yankees may not want to stray from the show of the day, as Clemens would undoubtedly be the number one priority for the media.

Occasionally there is a whisper in spring training that Clemens was going to drop by the Yankees’ camp, but was not seen publicly.

As for being a key cog in the dynasty era, Clemens was a 1999-2003 Yankee and returned from Houston in 2007. In his first term, Clemens went 77-36 with a 3.99 ERA and was the AL winner. Cy Young in 2001. In 2007, Clemens, 41 at the time, was 6-6 with a 4.14 ERA in 17 starts and a relief outing.

When I think of the dynasty (1996-2000), I think Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera and Bernie Williams were the cogs, but Clemens certainly played an important role when he was in the stripes.

I’m not sure about our GM and never have been. That being said, I now feel the same way about the player development group, especially after reading their column on [Estevan] Florial Why do we keep players who are prone to injury? – Joe Scalzo

Estevan Florial is 22 years old and plays defense well enough to be midfield in the big leagues now.

Major league organizations do not rule out talent, and Florial has offensive flaws simply due to injury. All clubs look for talent, and when they find it they keep it until the talent turns out or injury intervenes.

Clarke Schmidt is the Yankees’ best pitching prospect and is 24. He underwent Tommy John surgery before being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft. Now, he appears in the center of the rotation engine at some point, and they are hard to find.

Would he have been responsible if the Yankees ruled out Mariano Rivera after surgery on his right arm in 1992?

Talent triumphs over everything.

Who did Babe Ruth replace in the outfield when he came to the Yankees? – John Derr

Ruth’s first year with the Yankees was 1920, and she played in right field in 86 games. In 1919 Sammy Vick played 99 games on the right, Chick Fewster 28 and Al Wickland 15.

How many options does the team have to bring / send minor league players? – Helen Marie Munson

If by options he refers to players moving back and forth between the big leagues and minor leagues, that hasn’t yet been determined between clubs and players for this season, if there is one.

Whether you refer to what the Yankees’ options are in terms of choosing which players they could help with depends on the position you want to target once the roster limit is set, possibly 30 vs. 26.

Which Yankees pitching prospects have the potential to be on the major league roster soon? – Ron Vorpe

Deivi Garcia, Mike King, Clarke Schmidt stand a chance because of their talent and there is likely to be no minor league game to pitch.