Antonio Brown working with Deion Sanders: ‘Witness this return’

Antonio Brown is training with a Hall of Fame member as he continues his quest to return to the NFL.

Deion Sanders, the two-time Super Bowl winning cornerback and NFL Network analyst, posted photos to Instagram on Sunday of his work with the 31-year-old wide receiver who is under investigation by the league after being indicted by his former coach. , Britney Taylor, of sexual assault.

“My son came to town to WORK! In his game, in his life, in his thoughts, in his morning and in ANTONIO BROWN! Sanders wrote. “I love him to life and I can’t wait to witness this comeback story called A, B & See. I know what I know and I pray that everyone can see what I know to be true about ANTONIO BROWN. God bless you all. and have a productive peaceful day in which we are growing and moving forward! #Truth. “

Brown was pitched by the Raiders before the start of the 2019 NFL season after a chaotic offseason during which Brown faced off against the organization. After signing with the Patriots, Taylor filed a lawsuit accusing Brown of three sexual assault cases. After playing in Week 2 with the Patriots, Brown allegedly sent intimidating text messages to a second woman who accused Brown of sexual misconduct. Brown was released by the Patriots. He had official training with the Saints.

In this offseason, Brown hired agent Ed Wasielewski after being dumped by Drew Rosenhaus.

Brown responded to Sanders’ post with “Love you pops”. Tom Brady, briefly a Brown teammate, responded to the Sanders post with two heart emojis.