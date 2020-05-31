African-American congressman sprays pepper during George Floyd protest in Columbus

“I was there because I wanted the young protesters to know that in solidarity, that I am with them,” Beatty told the local. NBC 4 affiliate. “You know, I am a grandmother, I am an elected official, but first I am a black woman and I felt the pain,” she said.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said in a post about Twitter that he and the congresswoman were “sprinkled with mace or pepper” and “we are all fine”.

“We went out to support them and be with them,” Beatty said in a video on Hardin’s Twitter page. “It was something in my heart to think about George Floyd, to think about all the injustices, that he needed to be out there, to think that he was protecting them and that he was probably not safe,” Beatty said.

Dominic Manecke, a Beatty spokesman, told CNN that the incident occurred when Beatty was trying to mediate tensions between protesters against the Floyd murder and officials with the Columbus Police Department.