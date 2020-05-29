USC football hires Chris Claiborne and Hayes Pullard

Two former USC linebackers are expected to join a football support team that has grown exponentially during the offseason.

Chris Claiborne, US consensus linebacker for USC in 1998, and Hayes Pullard, captain twice in 2013 and 2014, will join Trojans as analysts next season, the school announced on Thursday. Claiborne will be responsible for offensive quality control, and Pullard will work with defense.

The two had agreed in principle to join the staff before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from USC. But with the university now in the midst of a hiring freeze, the two have agreed to postpone their start dates until June 1.

The long-awaited hires mark the most prominent additions to USC support staff who have been rebuilt in recent months. Last season, the USC had four football support staff dedicated to recruiting and another four dedicated to operations. Before the pandemic, the sports department planned to add eight more staff, hoping to keep pace with other top football programs across the country.

The USC now has 10 employees who hold graduate assistant or quality control analyst positions. None of its new employees will be able to assist in off-campus recruitment, in accordance with the NCAA compliance rules. As non-full-time staff, both are allowed to meet with recruits on campus and to receive, but not make, telephone calls from them.

At Claiborne and Pullard, the program adds two familiar faces not only to the USC, but also to the rest of Southern California. Claiborne was recently head coach for two seasons at Calabasas High, where he was 17-6 in two seasons (2018-19) and entered the CIF Division 1 qualifiers in 2019.

Claiborne resigned from this head coaching position in December to seek college coaching options, leading many program participants to speculate on a future coaching position at USC, where he was the first recipient of the Trojans Butkus Prize as national linebacker.

Chris Claiborne was hired as an offensive quality control analyst for Trojans. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Few university linebackers at the time could match Claiborne’s tenure with the Trojans, while he had 312 tackles in three seasons. After a remarkable academic career, Claiborne was selected by the Detroit Lions with the ninth choice in 1999, before spending eight seasons in the NFL. Claiborne, who last played in 2006, was inducted into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.

Pullard has collected more tackles in four seasons with the Trojans. Its 377 occupies the sixth rank in the history of the school. The Crenshaw High graduate was the first to lead USC in tackles for three consecutive seasons since Dennis Johnson, who did so from 1977 to 1979.

Pullard was drafted in the seventh round by the Cleveland Browns in 2015, before bouncing around the NFL for four seasons. He last played with the Chargers in 2018.