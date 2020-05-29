The US economy fell 5% a year in the first quarter

The downward revision of GDP in the first quarter reflected a drop in business investment in their inventories, partially offset by slightly higher consumer spending.

Economists estimate that the closings that shut down large swathes of the economy and triggered layoffs of millions of workers will drop GDP at an annual rate of 40% in the current quarter. This would be the largest quarterly decline in records dating back to 1947. It would be four times the size of the previous decline in 1958.

Many forecasters believe that growth will rebound strongly in the July-September quarter, with the Congressional Budget Office forecasting GDP growth at an annual rate of 21.5%. However, this gain would not be enough to compensate for the economic production lost in the first and second quarters.

And many economists fear that the positive performance of GDP forecast for the second half of the year will not be realized if the current efforts to reopen the economy do not go well. If the loosening of home stay rules results in a second wave of coronavirus, this could be a serious setback for efforts to encourage consumers to shop in stores and eat in restaurants.

Sung Won Sohn, professor of business and economics at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, said he expects GDP growth to be around 9% annually in the third quarter and 15% in the fourth quarter this year if there is no second wave of the virus.

But he said that even with these gains, GDP for the entire year would be down 5.3%. Sohn said it will take years to offset the loss in GDP, noting that it took the economy over six years to recover to its production level before the start of the last few years.

The Trump administration, which was counting on a strong economy to give President Donald Trump a big boost in its re-election battle, spoke of the coming rebound.

Calling it a “transition to greatness,” the president envisions strong growth in the second half.

“You’re going to see great numbers in the fourth quarter, and you’re going to end up having a great year next year,” Trump said recently.

But Sohn and other economists say the economy is unlikely to achieve sustained GDP gains until a vaccine is found and is not widely available, which could still be in a tight spot. year or more.

“I think there is a good chance that there will be a second wave of viruses,” said Sohn. “Just because we have a vaccine does not mean we will stop the virus from happening because of the time it will take to vaccinate people.”

The GDP report on Thursday was the second of three estimates for the first quarter. The 5% drop follows a 2.1% year-over-year increase in the fourth quarter of last year.

For the first quarter, consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, fell at an annual rate of 6.8%. This is the largest quarterly drop since a drop of 8.7% in the second quarter of 1980, but still a slight improvement from the government’s first estimate of an even larger drop 7.8%.

Businesses’ decisions to slow down inventory restocking fell 1.4 percentage points of GDP in the first quarter, three times the original estimate of a 0.5 percentage point drag due to restocking cuts .

Business investment in new factories and equipment fell at an annual rate of 7.9% in the first quarter, a drop slightly less than that announced for the first time, while residential construction increased at a rate 18.5%, slightly slower than the first estimate.