Review: Lynn Chen wraps Goh Nakamura’s trilogy in ‘Make You Mine’

In “Surrogate Valentine” and “Daylight Savings”, a pair of pleasantly woolly slackerdom studies directed by Dave Boyle that made their debuts at SXSW film festivals 2011 and 2012, respectively, Goh Nakamura played a fictional sketch of him – even, a traveling musician with a modest fan base and a network of unresolved relationships.

With “I Will Make You Mine”, Lynn Chen, who played Rachel in the first two films, makes her first directorial feature, taking the characters from “Surrogate” and “Daylight” on a third tour of the Goh Galaxy . More evolution than immediately, Chen maintains the laid-back, low-fi charm and black-and-white aesthetic imbued with Nakamura’s dreamy and thoughtful music, but also grows the characters, infusing them for more narrative purposes.

Bringing together the main ones in Los Angeles, Chen’s script highlights three female characters: Rachel, Erika (Ayako Fujitani) and Yea-Ming (musician Yea-Ming Chen, who, like Nakamura, plays a version of herself ). Women were all involved with Goh in different ways and “I Will Make You Mine” works as a form of calculating these relationships.

Erika, an academic who went out with Goh (and is disdainfully referred to as “the teacher” by the other women), returns to organize her father’s funeral after five years in Madison, Wisconsin. Rachel, best friend from Goh High School, thinks “what if” as she recovers from her husband’s infidelity. Yea-Ming, a Vegas hookup for Goh (technically, he followed her from San Francisco), struggles with his writing and welcomes him back into his life as a mentor / collaborator.

Rather than diminishing Goh’s character, this change of perspective deepens it. He’s the type of guy who stays friends with women, including the ones he slept with, but who slips in and out of contact. His relaxed manner makes him attractive, but the non-binding nature that accompanies him frustrates those who are looking for something more serious.

The character of Nakamura does not speak much, struggling with his music expressing more than ever with simple words. Here, a little older and wiser and seen through the eyes of women, Goh’s previous inertia begins to manifest as constancy, retroactively adding substance to what was before.

Women also benefit from sharing the attention of the camera, with Chen filling stories and giving them agency as to how their stories unfold. As in the two previous films, the predominantly American actors of Asian origin inhabit their characters as moving individuals, and not simply archetypes or replacements for a community. It is hoped that seeing the films creates a ripple effect, arousing interest in the performers’ other works. Chen, of course, appeared in “Saving Face” by Alice Wu and Fujitani seduced in Boyle’s neo-noir in 2014 “Man From Reno”. The music of Nakamua and Yea-Ming Chen is available on the usual platforms.

Yea-Ming Chen and Goh Nakamura in the film “I Will Make You Mine”. (Gravitas Ventures)

The music is intrinsic to “I Will Make You Mine”, and it takes its title from a contagious and contagious melody of Yea-Ming, its frankness declared in contradiction with the inherent disorder which hides under the song and the film. Not knowing what you really want in life and being stuck is a staple of lazy culture, but sliding into middle age often triggers achievements.

Chen, building on the basics laid out by Boyle, allows Goh and his friends the resigned maturity to realize, even if you’re not sure what you want, that – in the words of Mick and Keith – “You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you might find what you need. “