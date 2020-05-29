Perfectly preserved ancient Roman mosaic floor uncovered under the Italian vineyard

Archaeologists from northern Italy have discovered a rare gem – an incredibly well-preserved mosaic floor that dates back to ancient Rome. The discovery was made after nearly a century of research on the site of a long-lost villa.

Remains of the ancient villa of Negrar di Valpolicella, in Italy, just north of Verona, were found by scholars around 100 years ago in a hilly region above the city. After “countless decades of unsuccessful attempts”, archaeologists at the site have finally spotted the soil and foundations of the villa several meters below a vineyard, officials said in a statement. declaration.

Images released by city officials show the intricate details of the surprisingly well-preserved mosaic floor. Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella



According to local news site The Arena, archaeologists from the Superintendence of Archeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Verona returned to the site last summer in search of the foundations of the villa. Their work continued as recently as February, but was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the goal was to determine “the exact extent and exact location” of the old building, which was originally found in the 1920s.

Just a week after returning to the site earlier this month, archaeologists found what they were looking for, reports L’Arena. City officials shared photos of the discovery on social media this week, which highlight the intricate pattern and vivid colors of the ground.

Archaeologists were amazed by the vibrant colors of the tiles. Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella



Archaeologists have stated that they are working with the owner of the land and the city to find an appropriate way for the public to visit the architectural wonder, but have warned that considerable time and resources will be required before a public visit is possible.

Ancient sites in Italy, a nation that was the epicenter of the pandemic, are slowly reopening to the public after months of closure.

Tuesday, Pompeii, the Roman city buried by the eruption of Vesuvius in the year 79 AD, officially reopened with new security measures including online ticketing, reduced capacity, temperature controls and other social distancing rules. The Colosseum in Rome plans to reopen to visitors on June 1 with similar security requirements.