Mark Zuckerberg Reacts to Trump, Says Social Media Companies Shouldn’t Be “Arbitrator of the Truth”

A clash of social media titans is taking shape after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Twitter for adding a fact check to a tweet from President Trump. Tuesday, Twitter added a fact check label to Mr. Trump’s tweet on postal voting, as well as a link directing users to information debunking the President’s false allegations regarding postal voting fraud.

In an interview with Dana Perino of Fox News, Zuckerberg was different with the approach of Twitter, saying “I firmly believe that Facebook should not be the arbiter of the truth of everything people say online”, no more than other private companies.

Zuckerberg’s reaction to the situation comes after President Trump threatened to “regulate strongly” or even shut down social media companies. “The Republicans believe social media platforms are completely silencing the voices of the Tories. We will tightly regulate or shut them down before we can allow this to happen. We have seen what they tried to do and failed in 2016, “said Mr. Trump. wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Senior administration official tells CBS News The White House is preparing a decree intended to restrict the legal protections that protect social media companies from liability for content such as comments, posts and videos that are posted on their sites.

In the Fox News interview, which is scheduled to air in full on Thursday, Zuckerberg said he should understand these proposed regulations, “but in general, I think a government chooses to censor a platform because it s worried about censorship doesn’t hit me exactly like the good reflex there. “

Trump also responded to Twitter’s fact-checking on the platform itself, tweeting that Twitter “is now interfering in the 2020 presidential election.” He doubled his unsubstantiated claims about postal voting and added: “Twitter completely stifles FREE SPEECH, and I, as president, will not allow this to happen!”

Twitter said in a statement to CBS News that a fact-checking label had been added to two of the president’s tweets which “contain potentially misleading information about the voting process and have been labeled to provide additional context around the ballots postal voting “. He said the label was in line with a new approach to business announced this month to start tagging tweets with disputed or misleading information.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the tweet’s fact-checking on Twitter. “We will continue to report incorrect or disputed information about elections around the world. And we will admit and be responsible for any mistakes we make,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“That doesn’t make us an” arbiter of the truth, “” Dorsey continued in another tweet. “Our intention is to link the points of contradictory statements and show the information in dispute so that people can judge for themselves. More transparency on our part is essential so that people can see clearly why behind our actions.”

Dorsey said he was “ultimately responsible” for the company’s actions, and in an apparent response to the online criticism and abuse that has been inflicted on Twitter employees, he added: “Please leave our employees Apart from this.”

In the Twitter thread, he explained in more detail why the company believed that verifying the facts of President Trump’s tweets on postal voting was warranted. “In accordance with our civic integrity policy (https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/election-integrity-policy…), yesterday’s tweets can mislead people into believing that they do not need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots). We update the link on @realDonaldTrumptweet to make this clearer, “wrote Dorsey.

After Fox News aired clips of Zuckerberg weighing in on Twitter’s actions, #DeleteFacebook started trending on Twitter Thursday morning.

As President Trump continues to step up his attacks on tech giants and pushes long-term grievances on social media policies, the details of his planned response remain unclear. A decree, which was first reported by Wall Street newspaper, would certainly face legal challenges.

