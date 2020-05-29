Fishermen catch 220-pound tuna and donate it to front-line health workers in Hawaii

A group of fishermen who caught a 220-pound ahi tuna off the coast of Hawaii did not lose their huge catch of the day. The group of five turned out far more than their family could eat. So they donated the fish to front line workers at Straub and The Queen’s medical centers.

The fishing group included the owner of a seafood business and the executive producer of a popular TV show in the state, CBS KGMB-TV Affiliate Reports. They caught tuna in Oahu waters, and instead of making poke bowls, they were inspired by 104-year-old Setsuo Todoroki, a local fisherman who has always shared his catch with those in need .

Todoroki was featured on Hawaii Skin Diver TV and after his recent death, executive producer Kyle Nakamoto and his peach buddies wanted to keep his legacy alive.

“It was nice to be part of something bigger than you, especially at a time when everyone has to come together,” said Tommy Mukaigawa of Monarch Seafoods.

The healthcare workers who received the gift were overwhelmed by the generosity of the group. “Whenever you can get fresh fish prepared for you and given to you, my God, what else can we ask for,” Chimaigne Ralston, a registered nurse at Straub, told KGMB-TV.

The group of five fishermen said they were inspired by 104-year-old Setsuo Todoroki, a local fisherman who always shared his catch with those in need. Red Sea Ocean Adventures via CBS affiliate KGMB-TV



“When the community appreciates what sometimes seems like thankless work, it has an impact,” said Cass Nakasone, a doctor at Straub.

“We know our restaurants, Monarch Seafood, the commercial fishermen, they have all been affected by this,” said Christy Passion, RN and Queen’s Medical Center. “So for them to take time out of their day, their troubles are so humiliating and we are very grateful.”