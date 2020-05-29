Column: Home training Jordan McIntyre shows he will be ready to return from football

Dressed in a backpack full of five sandbags, Jordan McIntyre gets down to work in the family lane of a quiet cul-de-sac in Chatsworth. There is no music screaming, only the sound of chirping birds. West Hills Chaminade’s main receiver has been following home stay orders for more than two months, being denied the opportunity to train with teammates or coaches.

He has been placed on the honor system like hundreds of other high school athletes in southern California. Their coaches communicate on Zoom and give them training instructions, but it’s up to the athletes to get the job done, and it will be one of the most intriguing scenarios of the 2020-21 sports season.

How many athletes are motivated enough to get better when no one is watching? College recruiters can’t wait to see which athletes have the skills to self-motivate, mature and improvise to find ways to keep improving after months of home restrictions.

McIntyre, 6 feet 1 inch, 185 pounds, could be one of those athletes ahead of the rest in high school football season. He is determined to continue developing his strength, size and speed. He uses bands, sandbags, bricks and other accessories while doing push-ups, stretching, running and lifting on his own. He has his third-year brother, athletic coach father, and enthusiastic mother to cheer him on.

“All of these databases should be ready because I am coming faster and stronger than last year,” he said.

In a normal year, most football teams would have held spring training in early June and would have spent weeks training in the weight room. The COVID-19 pandemic stopped everything in early March. Coaches, athletes and parents scramble and improvise. College recruiters have lost the opportunity to visit schools to judge if someone has grown taller or stronger. There is tension among the athletes due to the uncertainty of the season.

“It has been quite difficult in recent months trying to find new ways of working and doing everything,” he said.

Smart athletes control what they can control – their bodies. They don’t have a date by which they should be ready, but if they’re like McIntyre, they’re determined to keep their options open.

“This is really a pending game,” said McIntyre. “Lots of colleges you can talk to, but there’s no way out. You have to play the waiting game, build a relationship over the phone. When all of this comes up, you can talk to all the coaches comfortably. I already have a lot of colleges who say they are going out and looking at me. It is I who prepare now when they come so that I can show them what I am really capable of doing. “

The family home at the end of the cul-de-sac gives McIntyre almost hers right away to train for running 100 meters. There is no car traffic, so it can come and go safely. He caught 44 assists as a junior and is expected to be invested in a leadership role this fall. He was a freshman when Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson was a star for the Eagles.

“Just try to get what he left.” Maybe break two records and be the best I can be, “he said.

The challenges are going to be considerable for all those who are trying to restart sport in high school.

“Yes, it will be difficult to come back to learn new things and prepare for the season, but I trust the coaches, they will teach us quickly and teach us well,” he said.

So is there going to be a season?

“I think there is going to be a season,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be postponed or start on time. I just want to have a season. “