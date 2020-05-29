Brief MLB draft to create alignment logjams for college teams

Their sport will not resume until next February, but the repercussions of the coronavirus crisis have already trained university baseball coaches to have a potentially seismic impact.

Usually, university baseball serves as a river connecting the amateur and professional ranks, transporting players to MLB clubs in a solid and steady flow. But when the league, in an unprecedented economy movement, reduced the 2020 MLB 2020 project from 40 laps to five, it was as if a hastily constructed barrage had suddenly blocked the entire system.

By the time the two-day event ends on June 11, only a fraction of applicants eligible for college and high school education will be offered professional contracts. The rest will be accumulated in a talent pool, threatening to flood university baseball with more players than expected.

“Overall, this is something we have never calculated or prepared,” said UCLA coach John Savage: “It’s so fluid that we change our list and the look from day to day. It could cause a lot of confusion here in about a month. “

The problem is unique to baseball, the only NCAA sport whose major professional league has radically changed its amateur draft this summer. Even under normal circumstances, college roster management is “a shell game,” said USC coach Jason Gill, forcing coaches to sign recruiting courses months before knowing how many of their players eligible for the repechage (juniors and students aged 21) could be drawn up and signed.

Add a 2020 draft of an eighth of its normal length and a meager cap of $ 20,000 for undrafted players, and “all of these predictions are fouled across the country,” said Gill. “There are many layers.” The blockage will develop even more as the NCAA will allow the 2020 seniors in spring sports to return in 2021.

Publishing college files could stretch program resources. The limit of 11.7 scholarships per team is not expected to change, although scholarship money for incoming freshmen may instead go to returning players. An overcrowded transfer market could exceed demand, potentially leaving some players nowhere to go.

And if the NCAA does not adjust its strict alignment rules, which currently cap baseball teams at 35 players and allow only 27 to receive scholarships, many coaches may be forced to remove players just to stay aligned.

“There is no way for a majority of us to be under the age of 35,” said Gill. “There are going to be phone calls to families who are going to be unhappy.”

Gill and Savage believe their programs will only exceed the maximum number of 35 players by a handful of players, depending on how the draft will be played. But they do know that other schools may face lists as large as 45 or 50 next year.

“This is what we are trying to get across to the NCAA, as a group of coaches. If you do not provide legislative relief, there will be children who are not responsible for the lists. “ Tracy Smith, Arizona State Baseball Coach

“Can you imagine that your son received a call in July – after being hired at a school for three years and signed a national letter of intent in November – not only did he have no scholarship, but he did not a place in this team? said Craig Keilitz, executive director of the American Baseball Coaches Assn., who has recommended that the NCAA temporarily waive the 35 player limit and increase the maximum number of players eligible for a scholarship from 27 to 32.

Keilitz continued, “I mean, it’s reality unless we make this change.”

Arizona State coach Tracy Smith echoed equally dire predictions.

“Yes [the NCAA] says, “We’re not going to do anything,” you’re going to see a huge number of children entering the NCAA [transfer] portal on coaching suggestion, “said Smith. “This is what we are trying to get across to the NCAA, as a group of coaches. If you do not provide legislative relief, there will be children who are not responsible for the lists. “

The expectation in sports is that the NCAA approves the basic proposals of the ABCA. But after the NCAA Division I Council did not deal with baseball management issues at its last meeting on May 20, the earliest possible change to the rules is at the next meeting. Council, June 17 – six days after the end of the project.

“University baseball needs clarity,” said Kendall Rogers, co-editor of D1Baseball.com. “You can get by without voting last week. But if you don’t vote on alignment issues before June 17, you’re going to have a lot of kids and a lot of coaches in limbo leading to school. “

Rule changes won’t clear up all the complications either. Rogers expects the transfer portal, which he says has seen 1,000 attendees since January, “explode when the draft is finished” – especially if more schools eliminate their baseball programs, such as Bowling Green and Furman did it this month.

The junior colleges should be a great benefactor of the abridged project and the blocking of division 1. High school players who expected to be drafted and signed, after the fifth round could play in a college and be eligible for the draft in 2021. If they attend a four-year school, they will not be eligible for the draft until 2023.

However, Rogers said, “There are going to be a lot of kids who will end up having to hang up their crampons and not play baseball. There are going to be a lot of careers over. “

Loyal players from the upper classes will have few options as they are too old to be transferred to college and unlikely to be desired by other programs.

“Running juniors and seniors is just – boy oh boy,” said Savage, at a loss for words. “This is what I fear.”

University baseball could benefit in the long term from a reduced draft and an expected contraction of the minor leagues. But first there will be a short-term cost, which will affect almost all players, coaches and programs.

“The silver lining to all this madness [is that it] could make a difference for college baseball, who knows? “Said Keilitz.” But I wish we didn’t have to go through that. ”