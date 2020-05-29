Bald eagle nest eggs spotted on Cape Cod for the first time in 115 years

After more than a century, Massachusetts wildlife officials discovered a Bald Eagle nest with eggs on Cape Cod. The discovery comes as the state’s population of bald eagles soars this season, officials said Wednesday.

Officials from the Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Division (MassWildlife) have found the historic nest in the town of Barnstable. The last known bald eagle’s nest with eggs on the cape was identified in 1905 in the town of Sandwich.

Authorities have already documented more than 70 active nests statewide this spring and have reported a “dramatic increase” in newly documented nests, said MassWildlife. The birds are currently in the middle of their nesting season.

Population growth is good news, but authorities warn that a peak of bald eagles also poses several challenges, including fighting with other birds.

In one example, a couple of bald eagles took over the osprey’s nest on Martha’s Vineyard and started incubating their eggs. But when the osprey returned, a fight broke out and the historic eggs cracked. Another intrusive eagle killed chicks in two mainland nests.

A bald eagle’s nest in Rutland, Massachusetts. Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Division



“While difficult for observers to observe, these events are all signs of a thriving eagle population in Massachusetts,” said MassWildlife. “On the positive side, more and more people across the Commonwealth are enjoying the pleasure of seeing eagles in their own neighborhoods as these birds continue to expand their range to urban and suburban landscapes.”

When the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act was introduced in 1990, the bald eagle has been listed as “endangered” in the state. But thanks to the fruitful efforts of environmentalists, the species was demoted to “threatened” in 2008 and again to “special concern” earlier this year.

Decades ago, officials feared that the United States would completely lose the population of their national bird due to the heavy use of pesticides. But in 2007, the bird that was once considered the poster and inspiration for the Endangered Species Act was removed from the federal list of endangered and threatened species.

MassWildlife also this week celebrated a new state record in New Hampshire for the oldest bald eagle, a 23-year-old man. The bird hatched in Massachusetts, the group said. “It is safe to say that the eagle reintroduction program that MassWildlife conducted in the 1980s not only reaped benefits in Massachusetts, but throughout New England,” said officials.