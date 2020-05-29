Amazon workers track coronavirus cases themselves

Usually, Jana Jumpp works at night loading trucks into an Amazon facility the size of 28 football fields in Jeffersonville, Ind. Now she puts them closed in her bedroom, slamming on her slow computer.

Emails and Facebook messages from Amazon employees in warehouses across the country fall.

2 cases at DEW8

Covid19 case additional to DML2

2 other confirmed cases @ Ric2. The total is now 11, of which we have been informed.

She accumulated 52 new messages between Sunday and Wednesday afternoon this week. Jumpp said the number could increase to 15 overnight.

Jumpp has a counterpart at Whole Foods, owned by Amazon, Katie Doan, who has been collecting cases since April 2. The two women have never spoken, but they describe an almost identical job putting a torrent of private messages online, looking for Facebook, Reddit, Twitter groups and press points for infection reports and the meticulous update Google documents with numbers.

Jumpp and Doan, who until this week worked at a store in Tustin, a city in Orange County, say they do it because their colleagues don’t feel safe; they are unable to assess the risk of coming to work in their warehouse or store, as Amazon will not tell them how many people have been infected there.

As of Wednesday, 343 Whole Foods workers were positive, according to outsourced data in a publicly available Google document. Of these, 44 cases are in 24 stores across California. At least four Whole Foods employees have died, including a store manager in Pasadena.

Across the country, Jumpp recorded 1,079 cases of coronavirus among warehouse workers on Wednesday and confirmed nine deaths.

Aggregate figures certainly underestimate the spread of the virus among warehouse workers at Whole Foods and Amazon.

Still, Amazon has challenged the idea that it should provide more complete data. An Amazon spokesperson said the company tracks information at the site level, but does not publish aggregate figures, as these figures may contain outdated information – cases resolved weeks or months ago – and were therefore not informative for the workers.

Total number of infections in warehouses “Is not particularly useful “Said Dave Clark, senior vice president of global operations for Amazon, in a CBS “60 minutes” interview broadcast in early May.

Dr. David Eisenman, director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, disagreed. He said that this type of data, properly collected, is crucial to reducing future employee infections and understanding what types of job sites and occupations have a high risk of contracting COVID-19.

“To say that aggregated data is not useful is like pulling wool over the eyes. Of course, it is useful, we are using it to reopen the country, ”said Eisenman.

Legally, Amazon has the right to stop before the transparency that Jumpp and Doan are trying to create. Although food companies are advisable to report confirmed cases of coronavirus at the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, they are not required to do so.

It is not mandatory for a company to disclose infections to workers unless they are identified as close contacts and subject to quarantine, said the Disease Control Bureau of L.A.

In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski detailed the measures the company has taken to protect workers, such as social distancing, increased spraying of disinfectant, temperature control and distribution of personal protective equipment.

“Our main concern is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, and we plan to invest approximately $ 4 billion from April to June in COVID-related initiatives to deliver products to customers and keep workers safe. employees, “said Levandowski. “This includes spending more than $ 800 million in the first six months on COVID-19 security measures.”

After a person in an Amazon or Whole Foods facility tests positive for COVID-19, colleagues usually receive alerts in the form of text messages or automated voicemail. “We continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines and will notify anyone who may have had close contact. We have taken steps to keep you safe, ”says a typical notification.

Jumpp, which manages the list of Amazon cases with the help of several other employees, does not include cases in its account until it can confirm them with documentation: screenshots of internal company texts or downloaded voice messages.

Unlike Jumpp’s tally, the Whole Foods list also includes references to cases posted on Reddit and Twitter. A warning at the top indicates that marked cases from social media are not “100% verified”.

What complicates these efforts is the parsimony of the notification system. Workers sometimes receive notifications only after a long delay. Sometimes they never come.

In a Whole Foods store in Laguna Niguel, Orange County, where at least four workers tested positive, the notifications were apparently random. An employee said that she had received an automated voicemail regarding the first confirmed case, but not the following text alerts. She asked not to be named because she feared professional repercussions.

Kai Lattomus, an employee of the same store, received the four notifications. But when he mentioned them to colleagues, he said, “more than half of the people you ask questions would have no idea, and you informed them earlier.”

April 2nd The Times confirmed that a third worker had tested positive at an Amazon distribution center in Riverside County, but that employees had not received notification from the company until five days later. Employees complaints filed state and county regulatory authorities alleging that the delay endangered thousands of workers at the facility.

Warehouse workers from Amazon and Whole Foods said that as the number of cases in a facility or store increases, the business generally becomes less open.

On May 8, an employee of CVG2, a warehouse in Hebron, Kentucky, received a notification of “new confirmed cases” at the facility and forwarded it to Jumpp. Although previous messages have specified the number of additional cases, this has not been done.

Jumpp has updated its count, increasing the number of CVG2s from four to five.

But three days later, a CVG2 employee contacted Jumpp to tell her that her installation count was off.

In an internal memo on May 11, Director General Paul Swaim said the facility actually has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19. He said he received comments from employees that the company’s SMS notification systems were often down or sometimes not at all.

“I realize that this confusion can lead to a feeling that we are less than transparent in the total number of cases on the site,” he wrote, according to a screenshot of the memo reviewed by the Times. “I am happy to provide you with this information at any time – please just ask.”

Communication breakdown cannot always be linked to technology.

At Whole Foods on Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street in Los Angeles, two employees – who requested anonymity – suspected that something was happening on the morning of April 2. grounds for termination. The other night workers were advised not to enter as deep cleaning was planned. When the first employee asked a supervisor if anyone had tested positive, he was told to stop spreading rumors.

The two employees woke up the next morning to receive automated voice messages informing them of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in their store.

When asked early in the day, store managers were aware of the confirmed case and why the workers were told otherwise, Whole Foods spokeswoman Rachel Malish said in an email that the company was not “able to get into the details out of respect for the privacy of our Team Members.”

Since then, the Fairfax and 3rd Street store has seen three other HIV-positive workers.

Levandowski, an Amazon spokesperson, said the company is examining video footage of employees testing positive and contacting workers known to be within six feet of the infected for more than 15 minutes. A spokesman for Whole Foods said that examining the video footage was not the only way for the company to identify workers who may have been in close contact with those diagnosed, but did not say other business methods.

But many employees say it is not enough. They feel like they are making decisions in the dark because their supervisors refuse to disclose information that could help them, such as the services in which those tested positive worked and where in the store they spent time.

“Many of the workers we have spoken to feel that they are not given enough information, which causes a lot of stress and anxiety. And it’s also a safety hazard, because they don’t know what level of alertness to take and what precautions to take, “said Tim Shadix, legal director of the Warehouse Workers Resource Center.

Levandowski said the company refused to provide additional information, such as a workstation or an individual’s service, for reasons of confidentiality. She said the company had not heard of any problems with workers receiving SMS notifications about new cases.

“Whole Foods Market provides an essential service in our communities and, like all businesses operating in this climate, we continue to balance this responsibility with our responsibility as an employer,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement. . “Any notification of a diagnosis in our stores is treated with rapid and complete action and communication.”

The question of what obligations companies have to inform workers of coronavirus cases is “unexplored waters,” said Laura Stock, executive director of the UC Berkeley occupational health program.

California occupational health and safety law requires employers to keep a record of all injuries and illnesses in the workplace. This record, called “Log 300” is expected to be available to workers upon request.

Because coronavirus is a relatively new danger in the workplace, this law has not been tested in relation to the pandemic, to the knowledge of Stock.

But one signed decree by Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this month could support an argument that coronavirus is a work-related disease that should be recorded in the 300 companies newspaper, Stock said. The ordinance established a presumption of workers’ compensation that any essential worker infected with COVID-19 contracted the virus at work.

Levandowski said that she was not familiar with the rule and that she could not say whether the company had recorded cases of coronavirus in its journal.

On warehouse floors, the growing demand for online orders since the start of the pandemic is putting pressure on workers. A shipment of 27,000 pairs of shoes can arrive at an establishment each day; a rainbow of boxes, some stamped with brand names, are stacked in rows on huge orange carts.

More and more people have returned to work since Amazon ended the policy it implemented at the start of the pandemic, allowing workers to take unlimited leave without pay without penalty. Whole Foods employees, concerned about security risks, will see the company phase out a $ 2 salary increase related to the coronavirus at the end of May.

Jumpp had time to follow up on the cases as she has been absent from work since the end of February; she requested additional leave without pay in March when the company offered it as an option due to the epidemic. Since leaving, one of her colleagues at the institution has died.

She has no plans to return to work at Amazon. “I don’t feel safe,” she said.

Doan continued to work at Whole Foods until Wednesday; she says she was fired after leaving work without breaking even during a panic attack. (Whole Foods was not immediately available for comment.) She was dismissed by her supervisor for a team group last week. There had been another confirmed coronavirus infection in his store, he said.

That night, she added it to the Google document, and the total number of cases increased.