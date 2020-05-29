Amazon says 125,000 of its pandemic hires can stay as full-time workers

Amazon offers full-time positions to most of the 175,000 temporary workers it has recruited since March to meet the surge in consumer demand for retail deliveries as the Americans go wild during the coronavirus crisis.

Presenting its recent expansion as an effort to “keep as many people as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the retailer said it would offer regular roles with benefits to most hires in its approximately 500 warehouses and facilities. Across the country.

The company’s labor announcement coincides with government figures showing more than three million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the number of workers who have lost their jobs to 42 million since the coronavirus crippled the economy and killed more than 100,000 Americans.

“As the long-term picture becomes clearer, we are offering 125,000 of those who have come with us seasonally to stay with Amazon and move to a regular full-time position starting in June”, wrote the company in a blog Publish. “Some may choose to return to their previous jobs and others may choose to stay with Amazon in seasonal or part-time positions.”

Amazon – the second largest private employer in the country – pays at least $ 15 an hour to its more than 500,000 workers.

Worker groups and lawmakers, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, called the company for its management of worker safety and related issues before and during the pandemic, with Amazon reaching certain lengths to deflect criticism.

How Amazon is managing the coronavirus pandemic

Amazon spent more than $ 800 million in the first half of 2020 on COVID-19 security measures, including personal protective equipment, improved cleaning of its facilities, higher hourly wages and to develop its own capabilities. test, according to company.

Its main competitor, Walmart – the country’s largest private employer – also added workers during the pandemic, with the Arkansas-based retailer earlier this month. reports it hired 235,000 new employees to meet demand in its stores and warehouses.

While companies that have mastered online shopping and home delivery have boomed during the pandemic, others retailers not, especially those burdened with debt and the high costs of physical stores.

For the first four months of 2020, retailers have already cut more than 114,000 jobs, far exceeding any annual number of job cuts in the industry and higher than the previous annual peak by about 101,000 job cuts in 2003, according to the outplacement firm Challenger Gray. & Christmas.

And large companies in other sectors are reducing their positions by the thousands, with American airlines and Boeing among those who have announced layoffs in recent days.