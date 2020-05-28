Vin Scully Wins Vote As The Biggest Icon In Los Angeles Sport History

Vin Scully had been the voice of the Dodgers for generations, and Times readers recognized him by voting as the greatest icon in the history of L.A. sports.

The Times hosted a month-long madness-themed March tournament in which 128 participants were divided and divided into four regional teams of 32 people (baseball, basketball, football and wild card). Scully, who easily won the regional baseball, has defeated the legendary Rams’ defensive unit of the late 1960s, the Fearsome Foursome, in the last four games. That left him to face the great Lakers Magic Johnson in the final after Johnson defeated Jackie Robinson in the other four games.

Scully beat Johnson 62.1% -37.9%. More than 45,000 votes were cast for the final.

Scully joined the Dodgers in 1950, working alongside the Radio Hall of Famer and baseball legend Red Barber. In 1976, Dodgers fans voted Scully the “most memorable personality” in the history of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

When the Dodgers moved to L.A. in 1958, they played at the Coliseum, which was not designed for baseball and had poor lines of sight for fans. Because some fans had such a hard time following the action there, and others had never watched baseball a lot, they started bringing transistor radios to the games and listening to Scully while they were watching.

Scully was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame’s broadcast wing in 1982 and retired after the 2016 season, ending a 67-season career. If Joe Davis, who essentially succeeded in Scully, stays with the Dodgers as long as Scully did, Davis’ last season with the team would be 2083.

Some of Scully’s most memorable calls and quotes:

“All year round, they turned to him[[[[Kirk Gibson]to light the fire and all year round he responded to requests. High ball in the right field. She left! [pause] In such an unlikely year, the impossible has happened. “

“Sometimes it seems like he’s playing underwater.” – sure Bobby Bonilla

“There is a high bouncer above the mound, above the second base, Mantilla is up, throws low and wild … Hodges scores, we’re going to Chicago! [crowd noise for a nice long while] The Cinderella team [1959 Los Angeles Dodgers] of the National League. “

“First there is a small roll behind the bag! It goes through Buckner! Here is Knight and the Mets win it!” – 1986 World Series

“When he runs, everything is going downhill.” – sure Maury Wills

“Andre Dawson has a bruised knee and is listed daily. [pause] Isn’t it all of us? “

“He throws as if he were parked in duplicate.” – sure Bob gibson

“He’s like a tailor; a little here, a little over there and you’re done, sit down.” – on Tom glavine

“I came home to listen to a football game – there was no other sport – and I got a pillow and crawled under the radio, so that the loudspeaker and the roar of the crowd spill on me, and I would just get goosebumps like you can’t believe. And I knew that of all the things in this world that I wanted, I wanted to be that guy, anything, home run or touchdown . It really touched me. “

“Roberto Clemente could line up the ball in New York and throw a guy in Pittsburgh. “

His final words as a Dodgers broadcaster:

“You know, my friends, so many people have congratulated me on a 67-year career in baseball, and they have wished me a wonderful retirement with my family, and now all I can do is is tell you what I wish you. May God give you a rainbow for every storm; for each tear, a smile; for each treatment, a promise; and a blessing in each test. For each problem, life seems to be a faithful friend to share; for each sigh, a sweet song and an answer for each prayer. You and I have been friends for a long time, but I know that in my heart I have always needed you more than you have ever needed me, and I will miss my time together more than I can say . But, you know what, there will be a new day, and ultimately a new year, and when the coming winter makes way for spring, oh, rest assured, again, it’s time for baseball Dodger. So, it’s Vin Scully who wishes you a good pleasant afternoon, wherever you are. “