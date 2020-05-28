US abdicates global leadership role, says European Development Bank chief

Rewriting these promises would require “strong leadership” on the part of wealthy countries, which has been lacking in the United States government, in particular, said Chakrabati. The United States holds 10% of the bank’s capital, with joint U.S.-EBRD investments amounting to around $ 20 billion. A total of 69 national governments hold shares in the EBRD, including all of the largest European countries, the United States, Japan and Russia.

The EBRD was created in 1991 to promote markets and multi-party democracy in the former states of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact, but now also operates in the Middle East and North Africa.

“It is really important that the United States has a positive agenda,” said Chakrabati, noting that the United States “does not speak as it did” in discussions on global development. This has helped others, including China, to fill the void.

Chakrabati said the United States was a driving force behind “almost every major initiative” in his four-decade development career, including expanding his bank in the Middle East and North Africa, adding that ” I would love to see the United States return this kind of mood. ”

While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is officially the governor of the EBRD’s board of directors in the United States, the United States is represented on a day-to-day basis by an “executive director” based in London. The position is currently vacant following the resignation of Judy Shelton, who was appointed to the United States Federal Reserve Board in 2019. President Trump’s new candidate, J. Steven Dowd, is awaiting confirmation from the Senate. Until then, the United States is represented by Colin Mahoney, an official from the United States Treasury who was intern in 2012 , according to his LinkedIn profile.

While the EBRD advocates political reforms in the 38 countries it operates in – often towards higher social and environmental standards – Chakrabati said the bank does not want its shareholder governments to call the shots. “I am very much in favor of the removal of [the] link all development aid to national agendas, be it business or political agendas, “he said.

Chakrabati says a new generation of leaders will have to step forward to help guide the agenda of development banks in the aftermath of the pandemic. He notably distinguished French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, praising their multilateral approach.

Chakrabati also said that to increase funding, development banks must “leverage sovereign funds, pension funds, much better than we have done.”

He argued that government investments in Covid-19 are unbalanced today – too heavy on immediate domestic needs, without sufficient global coordination.

For its part, the EBRD devotes all of its 2020-2021 financing – a total of $ 21 billion – to a “solidarity package” to finance projects that will help national economies recover quickly from the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, the bank promises a “green tilt” within its investment portfolio, almost half of which is already classified as green investment. The big current investment of the bank is huge Benban solar project in Egypt.

Equal opportunities is Chakrabati’s other mantra, and he fears that those left behind by globalization will also be hit the hardest during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Many of them are young people who will no longer accept that their future will be affected for a generation,” he said.

Chakrabati said heads of multilateral financial institutions meet “every two weeks” instead of “two or three times a year” to avoid duplication in their pandemic responses, and cited the International Monetary Fund as the EBRD’s most powerful partner.