UCLA Basketball: Johnny Juzang Has An Exemption To Play This Season

Johnny Juzang won’t have to wait long for his return. The Southern California native will be able to play for UCLA next season after the NCAA approved his waiver of immediate eligibility on Wednesday, authorizing the transfer from Kentucky to join the Bruins’ backcourt.

Juzang’s waiver was based on a personal family situation which involved a need to be close to his loved ones.

“In the case of Johnny, it is more about his family and his return home, not only during a pandemic but also with personal things with his family,” said the UCLA coach. , Mick Cronin, last month.

The addition of the 6-foot-6 goalkeeper known for his shots will help compensate for the loss of the much-touted playmaker Daishen Nix, who opted for the new lucrative G League academy for a year or two at UCLA.

“We are very pleased that Johnny can play for us next season,” said Cronin on Wednesday while thanking Erin Adkins, the school’s associate sport director, for his role in facilitating the waiver. “Johnny is a talented player who can certainly have an impact on us.”

Juzang will be classified as a second year student and will have three years of eligibility left. He was playing his best basketball towards the end of his season in Kentucky, benefiting from a slight increase in his playing time and production in the last nine games, when he hit twice the points. Overall, Juzang averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while making 32.6% of his three-point attempts before entering the transfer portal.

Juzang has long been a UCLA fan, attending games and training while playing at Studio City Harvard-Westlake High. He was the first recruit Cronin encountered after taking over the Bruins from his predecessor Steve Alford, but didn’t have much time to build a relationship before making his choice in college. He chose Kentucky after his reclassification in the class of 2019.

Cronin and Juzang spoke on the phone every day after Juzang reopened recruiting this spring and learned that they only lived 3 miles apart but couldn’t see each other in person due to recruitment restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the Bruins are allowed to return to campus, Juzang can play for his new coach without spending a season.

“Thinking about competing for a national title for the hometown team under the leadership of coach Cronin is something that really motivates me and wants me to chase him,” said Juzang last month after announcing his transfer to the Bruins, “so I’m super excited.”