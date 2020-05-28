Trump threatens social media companies after Twitter added fact-checking labels to tweets

Washington – President Trump threatened to “tightly regulate” or shut down social media companies Wednesday, one day after Twitter added fact-checking warnings under two of the president’s tweets on postal voting.

“The Republicans believe social media platforms are completely silencing the voices of the Tories. We will tightly regulate or shut them down before we can allow this to happen. We have seen what they tried to do and failed in 2016, “said Mr. Trump. wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“We cannot let a more sophisticated version of this … happen again. Just as we cannot let large-scale postal ballots take root in our country. It would be free for all on cheating, counterfeiting and stealing ballots. Whoever cheats the most wins. Likewise, social media. Clean up your act, NOW !!!! “Mr. Trump continued.

It is unclear which authority Mr. Trump believes he should shut down social media companies, given the protection of the First Amendment to freedom of expression. Congress has also been reluctant to adopt tougher regulations governing large social media companies like Facebook and Twitter, and Republicans have long opposed tougher federal corporate regulations.

In his tweets Trump said on Tuesday that expanding access to postal voting could lead to widespread voting fraud, a claim that contradicts the evidence. Twitter added a link under the tweets inviting users to “Get the Facts on Postal Ballots” which included tweets from news organizations and experts denying the president’s request. It was the first time that Twitter added fact-checking labels to the president’s tweets.

Twitter added a fact-checking label to President Trump’s tweets for the first time on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. @realDonaldTrump / Twitter



Several state governments, including some led by Republicans, have encouraged citizens to vote by mail, given the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Experts have found that cases of widespread voting fraud are rare.

On Tuesday evening, Trump accused Twitter of “interfering in the 2020 presidential election” by issuing a fact check.

“Twitter completely stifles FREE SPEECH, and I, as president, will not allow this to happen!” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Twitter’s decision to verify Mr. Trump’s postal vote tweets comes as the president continues to spread a conspiracy theory about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, implying that he was somehow responsible for the death of a woman who worked in her office when he was a member of Congress. Wife’s husband Timothy Klausutis asked Twitter tear down Trump’s tweets about his wife’s death, calling them “horrible lies”.

Twitter has said it will not delete the tweets.

“We are deeply sorry for the pain these reports and the attention they give to the family,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday in a statement to CBS News. “We have been working to extend existing product functionality and policies so that we can deal with these things more effectively in the future, and we hope these changes will be in place soon.”

Twitter did not add fact-checking links under Mr. Trump’s tweets about Scarborough, which continued on Wednesday morning.