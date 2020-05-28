TikTok video inspired by a police coronavirus helps reunite an Indian family with their father after 2 years

New Delhi – An Indian from the southern state of Telangana reunited with his family after more than two years thanks to a TikTok video published by a police officer. Roddam Venkateshwarlu, who has speech and hearing problems, worked as a day laborer when he disappeared in April 2018, leaving his wife and five children completely lost.

They filed a missing persons report with the police, but there was never a trail – until a few weeks ago. A family friend recognized Venkateshwarlu in a TikTok video posted online by a police officer in Ludhiana, 1,240 miles from the family’s home in Punjab state.

“I burst into tears when I first saw him,” said the man’s son, R Peddiraju. BBC NewsBBC Telugu regional service.

The video was published by police officer Ajaib Singh. He has more than 800,000 followers on his TikTok Channel and made several videos calling for compassion for the poor in India. He delivered his message with videos of himself donating food and other necessities to vulnerable people in his community who have been hard hit by the coronavirus lockup in India.

In a recent video, Venkateshwarlu could be seen in a highway underpass. After he became aware of the clip, his son immediately contacted police in Ludhiana, who managed to locate his father and let them see and talk to each other via video chat.

“We both burst into tears when we first saw each other. He asked me to come and take him home, reporting in his own way,” his son told the BBC.

The locking of the pandemic in India has seen flights, trains and most other forms of transportation suspended across the country. This meant that the family had to wait a while for their reunion, but Venkateshwarlu’s son managed to get special permission from the authorities to go to Ludhiana.

He went last week and was finally able to kiss his father. They both found the rest of the family on Tuesday when they returned to their village in Punjab.

“It is the first time that our father has stayed away from us for so long. He has only lived on rotis for two years, which he was not used to,” his son told the BBC.