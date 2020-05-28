This date in sport: Barry Bonds surpasses Babe Ruth

Barry Bonds passed Babe Ruth on the all-time home homing list to date in 2006 when he drove # 715 over 440 feet above the fence at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

The Giants slugger explosion was out of Colorado’s Byung-Hyun Kim and he placed Bonds at # 2 behind Henry Aaron’s 755 record.

Although Bonds’ reputation was tarnished by claims of steroid use, Kim offered his congratulations after the game. “Steroids, not steroids, who knows who is taking them,” said Kim. “They don’t hit the circuits. He’s a good hitter. “

The Dodgers were determined on Thursday to wrap up a four-game streak in Colorado with a one-day game against the Rockies at Coors Field. The match was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1946 – The Washington Senators defeated the New York Yankees 2-1 in the opening night game at Yankee Stadium. Dutchman Leonard had six hits with a full game for the Senators.

1956 – Pittsburgh Pirates’ Dale Long hits a home run in his eighth straight game to set a major league record. Long connects off Carl Erskine of the Dodgers at Forbes Field. Long’s solo hit comes in the fourth round. Later, Don Mattingly in 1987 and Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993 would match Long’s success.

1978 – Al Unser won his third Indianapolis 500, the fifth driver to do so, ahead of Tom Sneva by 8.19 seconds. Unser, who won in 1970 and 1971, drove a Lola-Cosworth for owner Jim Hall, who won his first 500. Unser’s older brother Bobby was sixth and Janet Guthrie with a broken wrist finished eighth square.

1995 – Jacques Villeneuve overcomes a penalty and wins another in the Indianapolis 500. Villeneuve leads to victory after his compatriot Scott Goodyear receives a black flag with seven laps to go before overtaking the car at speed during the final restart. Villeneuve is deprived of his lead for the same infraction at the start of the race.

2000 – Dutch swimming star Inge de Bruijn set her third world record in three days, adding the 100 freestyle mark to the 50 and 100 butterfly records she previously established at a competition in Sheffield, England. De Bruijn is the first swimmer to finish under 54.00 seconds in the 100 freestyle at 53.80.

2007 – Duke has a courageous comeback short of a 12-11 loss to Johns Hopkins in the NCAA Lacrosse Championship game in Baltimore. The Blue Devils, who never finished the 2006 season due to allegations of sexual assault against three of their players, return to the title match. Kevin Huntley’s goal with 3:25 left won for the Blue Jays.

2011 – Novak Djokovic extended his perfect start to the season at the French Open, beating Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 for his 40th consecutive victory this year. Djokovic 40-0’s departure is the second best opening streak in the Open era, which began in 1968.

2016 – Klay Thompson achieves a playoff record of 11 shots on three and scores 41, and reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors forces a game 7 in the Western Conference final with a win of 108- 101 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Stephen Curry adds 31 points for Warriors

2017 – Angelique Kerber of Germany is the first female seed to be eliminated in the first round of the French Open in the Open era. Kerber lost 6-2, 6-2 to Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova, 40th. Makarova breaks Kerber’s service twice in the two sets.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press