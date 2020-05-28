The second game in the APBA I-5 series is again presented by Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds is unstoppable after his two-circuit day in Game 1 with another two-circuit day in Game 2 of the best-of-seven I-5 APBA Series, leading northern California to a 5- win. 2 and 2-0 the series leads to southern California.

Bonds hit a solo homing circuit for Walter Johnson in the first inning and a three-point shot in the seventh as he again provided most of the offense to his team.

The I-5 series is played on the APBA game engine . The 34 players were chosen by the fans via latimes.com/sports and sfchronicle.com/sports . Over 100,000 votes were cast. SoCal’s starting lineup for Game 2 was chosen by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. The NorCal team was led by Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle and the SoCal team by Houston Mitchell of the Times.

After Bonds scored the first goal, SoCal tied George Brett’s homerun to Tom Seaver in the fifth, foiling his shutout and hit with one swing. SoCal then took their first lead in the series in the sixth when Ted Williams hit their first home run in the series for a 2-1 advantage.

Frank Robinson of NorCal managed to tie the game in the sixth, setting the stage for obligations in the seventh.

Ernie Lombardi doubled to lead the seventh for NorCal, and Rickey Henderson walked. SoCal stayed with Johnson and Bonds on the first pitch, putting the match aside.

Seaver started a full game, allowing only three hits. In addition to the two circuits, he sold a harmless single to Tony Gwynn.

Match 3 will be played on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, match 4 on Friday at Angel Stadium and, if necessary, match 5 at Petco Park. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, would be played at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday and at Oracle Park on Monday.

“We lost 2-0, but pitcher coach Red Adams thinks he saw something in the Bonds swing that our pitchers can take advantage of,” said Mitchell. “I read on social media and see that the fans are mad at me. But be patient. We are still there. “