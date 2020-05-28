The Rams have three pre-season games at SoFi and their debut against Saints

Rams owner Stan Kroenke pays for the construction of the SoFi stadium and, after a series of postponements and concert cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, his team should now host the first event on the site of $ 5 billion.

The Rams announced Wednesday that their pre-season opening game against the New Orleans Saints will be played on Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. The Chargers, who share the stadium with the Rams, previously announced that their pre-season opening game against the Dallas Cowboys will be at home on August 16.

The Rams and Chargers are scheduled to play Saturday August 22 at 7 p.m. with the Chargers designated as the home team.

The Rams are scheduled to replay at SoFi Stadium on Saturday August 29 against the Denver Broncos. They would conclude the preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, September 3 at the Allegiant Stadium at 7 p.m.

Singer Taylor Swift was scheduled to open SoFi Stadium on July 25 and 26. On April 17, she postponed her concerts. This month, Kenny Chesney, Guns N ’Roses and Tim McGraw postponed or canceled performances that had been scheduled before the start of the NFL preseason.

The Rams will face the Cowboys in the regular season opening game on Sunday September 13 at SoFi Stadium.