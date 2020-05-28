SpaceX postpones historic launch due to weather conditions

Stormy weather on the Florida space coast and tropical storm conditions in the Atlantic Ocean forced SpaceX to long-awaited launch of two astronauts aboard the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday, allegedly the first piloted flight into orbit from American soil in nearly nine years.

The company plans to try again on Saturday at 3:22:41 p.m. EDT, the next opportunity for a launch in the orbit of the International Space Station with the conditions suitable for an appointment and a mooring. A third opportunity is available at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters said they expect a 70% chance of acceptable weather conditions on Saturday with a much lower chance of rain and heavy clouds.

🌩️ No launch for today – safety for our crew members @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken is our top priority. We will try, try again #LaunchAmerica Saturday with takeoff at 3:22 p.m. ET. NASA TV will begin coverage at 11 a.m. Join us again virtually: https://t.co/LO1sJwia2G – Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 27, 2020

“It certainly looks like the directions are emerging that the 30’s and 31’s seem a lot less dynamic than what we have with tropical development across Florida and all that,” said Mike McAleenan, chief meteorologist with nearby 45 Squadron by Patrick Air Fore. Based. “On the whole, these seem to have a better probability of launching and lower risk figures across the Atlantic.”

The scrub was a frustrating disappointment for astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken, who have been training for four years to take off on one of the most scheduled flights in the history of NASA.

After breakfast, a quick photo shoot and a weather briefing, the shuttle veterans put on their futuristic pressure suits designed for SpaceX around 12:30 p.m., got into a Tesla SUV and were driven to launch the 39A ramp to attach for the launch at 4:33 a.m. : 35 h

But the chefs de mission said earlier this week that they would not count down beyond the 45-minute T-minus mark, the point at which astronauts would normally arm the Crew Dragon’s automatic abandonment system, unless the weather seems favorable for the launch.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, right, and Doug Hurley en route to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 27, 2020, before the launch attempt was postponed due to weather conditions. Getty Images



Forecasters had predicted a 60% probability of favorable weather conditions, but as the day progressed, conditions did not improve enough to meet NASA’s launch engagement criteria and SpaceX stopped the countdown.

Despite the historic significance of the mission and President Trump’s decision to attend the launch in person, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Wednesday that they would not hesitate to cancel the launch in the event of a security problem.

“This is the top priority,” Musk told CBS News. “In fact, I told the SpaceX team that it’s not just the top priority, it’s the only priority.”