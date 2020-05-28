Ruby Rose Hints There Is More To Say About `` Batwoman '' Release

The comic book world went absolutely crazy last week when Warner Bros. announced that Ruby Rose is leaving “Batwoman” after only one season on the CW.

Now Rose is talking – not to mention – about her shocking exit from the TV series.

On Wednesday evening, the alum “Orange is the new black” reflected on the surprise move on Instagram, expressing gratitude for its fans and colleagues while hinting that there was more to the story.

“Thank you all for coming on this trip,” wrote Rose in the post, which included a fan farewell video of her revolutionary character. “Thank you to the cast, the team, the producers and the studio. It was not an easy decision but those who know, know .. “

Spot the eye and tea emojis.

Batwoman of Rose made history as the first lesbian character in a superhero series when the highly anticipated program debuted on The CW in October 2019. The actress previously debuted as Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, in the 2018 Arrowverse crossover “Elseworlds”.

Shortly before the premiere of “Batwoman” in the fall, Rose revealed on social media that she had undergone emergency spinal surgery to repair two herniated discs while “doing stunts.” The first season of the action series ended just before the last two episodes due to the coronavirus crisis, which halted production of films and television projects worldwide.

“I did not want to recognize all the people involved and the magnitude of the situation for television and for our community,” Rose said in her message on Wednesday. “I have been silent because it is my choice at the moment but know that I adore you all. I am sure that next season will also be incredible. … * hang up the hood and the cape.”

Warner Bros.’s announcement of Rose’s departure earlier this month also included a statement from the star, who said the decision was not “taken lightly”.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contribution to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” said Warner Bros. Television, the CW and Berlanti Productions in a joint statement.

“The studio and the network are firmly committed to the second season of Batwoman and her long-term future, and we – with the talented creative team of the series – are eager to share her new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community in the coming months. ”