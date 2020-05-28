Review: ingenious retro science fiction ‘The Vast of Night’ hits Prime

The first thing you see in “The Vast of Night”, Andrew Patterson’s ingenious and surprising first feature film, is an old 1950’s style television set broadcasting a program called “Paradox Theater”. It is clearly modeled on a series of classic anthologies like “The Twilight Zone”, with a narration by Rod Serling-esque which propels us into “a kingdom between clandestine and forgotten”, then continues to thrill almost a half dozen nicely overworked synonyms, including “A frequency caught between logic and myth.”

Forced to provide my own description, I would say that “The Vast of Night” exists somewhere at the intersection of radio, television and film, and that it searches some of our fondest ancient memories of the three in order to build something fun, surprisingly new. Patterson, working from a screenplay (or rather a “teleplay”) by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger, is one of those pastiche artists who like to mix classical and experimental forms. He cited the influence of contemporary authors as different as David Fincher and Richard Linklater, and there is a hint of the thoroughness of the Coen brothers, too, in the visual and conceptual sleight of hand he takes out.

This particular episode – which lasts 90 minutes and quickly changes from jerky black and white to a cleverly muted color – takes place in just one night in the fictional town of Cayuga, New Mexico. A high school basketball game is the main attraction of the evening, but after a few laps in the slowly filling gym, the camera globs on two young workers, Everett (Jake Horowitz) and Fay (Sierra McCormick) , as they head to their respective end quarters. Everett is a fast-paced disc jockey. Fay is a switchboard operator eager to please. It is through their eyes – and especially their ears – that the familiar but fascinating mystery of the film is revealed.

Attentive observers will guess the nature of this mystery in advance: if Cayuga’s likely proximity to Roswell does not tip them over, the call letters from Everett radio station (“WOTW”), intended to evoke HG Wells and Orson Welles will surely do the trick. These are just the most remarkable pop-cultural clues that the filmmakers have scattered throughout, and it would be wrong to disclose much more of the sweet little story they have concocted. Suffice it to say that the night is suddenly disturbed by a constant and disturbing snoring noise, detectable on an audio frequency that reaches Fay via its switchboard, and that Everett then sends to his small but passionate audience.

Sierra McCormick in the movie “The Vast of Night”. (Amazon Studios)

Are these signals evidence of an alien invasion underway? Or a sinister government conspiracy in the works? These are hardly the most original questions, and “The Vast of Night” has little interest in providing revolutionary answers. His accomplishment is not based on novelty, but on modesty – the way he manages, using little more than a terrific cast and a few shaded, sparsely furnished rooms, to populate your mind with disturbing visions. “There is something in the sky,” says a character more than once, and it is remarkable to see how, with each repetition, the line generates new tremors of wonder, terror and possibility.

It’s one thing for a film to focus much of its action on a live radio show; this is another way of realizing the alluring narrative appeal of a large radio play. Two of the strongest performances are given by Gail Cronauer and Bruce Davis, both playing characters that appeal to Everett’s show, and both capable of keeping you going with their voices alone. The character of Davis is notably kept off screen throughout the film – a haunting absence which alludes to a larger and more pointed politico-historical dimension of history.

There are long passages in “The Vast of Night” where you can close your eyes with little dramatic impact loss. And Patterson, perhaps eager to test the limits of his experience, sometimes cuts to a black screen in the middle of the dialogue, a daring touch that allows the dialogue to carry the story. Elsewhere, however, the director gives you a lot to watch. Adam Dietrich’s production design is a marvel of vintage automobiles and analog recording equipment. The talented director of photography Miguel I. Littin-Menz realizes a handful of striking moments of transition, his camera visually crossing the New Mexico night landscape in elongated sinuous follow-up shots.

Gail Cronauer in the movie “The Vast of Night”. (Amazon Studios)

All this to say that, despite the clear debts to other storytelling traditions, “The Vast of Night” is obviously a film work – a fact which remains true even if it will find most of its viewers on streaming at home platforms. (Amazon Studios, which had planned a theatrical release prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, screened the film in cinemas.) Even before the machinery of the plot takes hold, the film sets a strange, resolute rhythm that feels unique suited to a large screen, as it forces you to bend over and be very careful.

In a sequence of bravery, the camera keeps a measured distance while the two drivers cross the city, keeping a long and sometimes impenetrable line of chatter throughout the journey. Minor characters drift and go out; Everett, whose boast of knowing everything can be off-putting, teaches Fay how to use a tape recorder. The lack of immediate narrative stances might upset your patience, but it’s also a sign of the film’s commitment to both the realism and the idiosyncrasy of its story.

Patterson does not engage in obfuscation for his own good. “The Vast of Night” may escape you at the start, but in the end, it fell into place with crisp, clear clarity. We not only have a better idea of ​​who these characters are and what their intelligence has discovered; we are deeply, fully invested in their destiny. It may be what you call “Paradox Theater”. Personally, I wouldn’t mind another episode.