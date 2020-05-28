Reopening of Coronavirus: theme parks, preparation of casinos for tourists

As the United States passes the dark milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, some of the country’s most popular tourist destinations plan to reopen in the coming weeks. Theme parks in Florida and casinos in Las Vegas will reopen in June and July, with state and company officials promising “all precautions” and “a safe product”.

A Florida task force approved plans to reopen SeaWorld and Walt Disney World in Orlando on Wednesday. Pending final approval from Governor Ron DeSantis, SeaWorld will open on June 11 and Disney World will reopen the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11.

DeSantis previously approved the plan to reopen Universal Orlando on June 5.

The parks will introduce new social distancing and cleaning policies, as well as training for employees. Guests and staff will be required to pass temperature tests before entering the park and to wear face covers. Disney World will also introduce a new ticket reservation system that will require customers to book in advance.

“People recognize that we live in a different time today,” said Marc Swanson, Acting General Manager of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “We are looking forward to providing a really safe and optimistic product that people will follow the procedures for, but we will have a lot of signage and reminders.”

California theme parks, including Disneyland, Universal Hollywood and SeaWorld San Diego, have yet to be allowed to reopen.

In Florida, more than 2,300 people have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department. Across the country, more than 100,000 people have died and about 1.7 million have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In Nevada, Governor Steve Sisolak has approved the reopening of the Las Vegas Strip casinos from June 4. He spoke to journalists during a conference call while isolating himself at home after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“We have taken every precaution possible,” said Sisolak on Tuesday. “I don’t think you’re going to find a safer place to come than Las Vegas.”

The reopenings come as state and local governments try to balance public health concerns with the desire to restart their economies, particularly those fueled by tourist dollars. Unemployment in Nevada reached 28% in April, surpassing all other states and all counts of unemployed in Nevada history, according to state officials. The state lost 41% of its jobs in accommodation and food services compared to April 2019.

Governors across the country have pushed Congress to use the next coronavirus rescue law to send aid to states that have lost billions of dollars in revenue due to closures to stop the spread of the disease.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that while states are responsible for reopening calendars, tests, plotting, their health systems and enforcement, “the federal government has a role to play. and the federal government has to do its part. “

Cuomo held his daily press conference at the National Press Club in Washington after meeting with President Trump in the White House. The governor said his discussion with the president was not about politics, but how to “supercharge” the reopening of New York and move forward on key infrastructure goals.

He called on Congress to use the next stimulus bill to fund state and local governments, which are facing severe loss of income due to the pandemic.

“Are you sure you want to cut schools now?” he said during his briefing. “Do you really think we should starve state governments and cut hospitals? Would it be smart? “

Cuomo criticized lawmakers and experts who called the potential funding a “blue state bailout,” calling it a “non-American” and “ugly feeling” that contradicts the disproportionate amount of money the blue states send. to the federal government.

“My point to our friends in Congress: stop abusing New York, stop abusing New Jersey,” he said. “Stop abusing the states that have suffered most of the COVID virus without it being their fault.”

Democratic congressional districts have been hit more severely by coronavirus than Republican districts, analysis released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center. The report found that, of the 92,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States until May 20, almost 75,000 were in democratic districts. Democrats represent 41 of the 44 congressional districts with the most deaths.

More than 29,300 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Cuomo said the state reported 74 new deaths on Tuesday, a slight increase from the pandemic minimum of 73 deaths on Monday.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio also called for more help for local governments on Wednesday morning. He said the coronavirus epidemic had cost the city $ 9 billion in lost revenue.

“Although they do not act in the Senate, while the president remains silent, our tax situation has worsened,” De Blasio said at a press conference.

Many states and the District of Columbia have also clashed with the Trump administration over their reopening. Congressional Democrats from the area surrounding the district wrote to the president this week asking him to cancel his plans for a July 4 celebration. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said this week that no permits for the July 4 parades would be granted.

Bowser announced Wednesday that the district would begin phase 1 of its reopening on Friday, however. This will loosen restrictions on non-essential retail businesses, hair and hair salons, and some parks. Terrace restaurants will be permitted to serve customers at tables six feet apart.

“The bottom line, we want to emphasize, is that this virus is still in our city and our region and our country,” said Bowser.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said states should be careful when they reopen and that new peaks in cases won’t be evident soon.

“The effect of the spread will not be visible until two, three and maybe even more,” Fauci said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday. Fauci encouraged the Americans to continue to take precautions, including wearing masks.

The mask debate sparked a recent back and forth between Trump and his likely opponent in the November general election, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump retweeted a post from Fox News analyst Brit Hume, who appeared to shed light on a photo of Biden wearing a mask at a Memorial Day public appearance. The president, who has generally refused to wear masks in public, said Tuesday that he was not making fun of Biden but thought his decision to wear a mask was “unusual”.

Biden said Tuesday that wearing a mask projected leadership and that Trump was “an absolute idiot” to discourage the use of the mask. “It costs people’s lives,” he said in an interview with Dana Bash of CNN.

Fauci also expressed optimism about the availability of a coronavirus vaccine for distribution by the end of 2020.

“I still think we have a good chance, if all things get to the right place, that we could have a vaccine that could be rolled out by the end of the year, in December and November,” said Fauci on Wednesday.

Once a vaccine is available, the next challenge for authorities may be to encourage the majority of Americans to take it. Fauci stressed that accelerated vaccine development is not at the expense of safety, but a new Associated Press-NORC survey released Wednesday revealed that 20% of those polled do not plan to get vaccinated.

The survey, which was conducted from May 14 to 18, revealed that 49% of Americans would be vaccinated and 31% are unsafe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.