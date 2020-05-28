Regulators Prevent Encino Entrepreneur From Offering PACE Loans

The California Department of Business Oversight has banned an Encino contractor from offering PACE home improvement loans, alleging that the company had fraudulently signed homeowners for financing which, if not paid , could result in foreclosure.

The action against Eco Technology Inc., which, through its lawyers, has denied the allegations, marks the first initiative of this type taken by the ministry since a law of 2017 entrusted to it the monitoring of PACE, a unique type of funding that funds energy efficient and energy efficient improvements. .

Clean energy property assessment programs, or PACEs, are put in place by government authorities, and most have partnered with private lenders to offer the loans, which are repaid through a bill. owner’s property tax.

Private lenders, in turn, have relied on home improvement contractors to market the loans and recruit people. Some homeowners alleged that these entrepreneurs had misled them by taking out loans they did not understand or could not afford.

In a forbearance and forbearance order issued on Wednesday, the Department of Business Supervision alleged that eco-technology workers falsely told the owners that they were enrolling in a “free government program” and that they wouldn’t have to pay for their home improvements.

In order for the loans to be granted, the department alleged that Eco Technology had falsified the owners’ signatures on the electronic loan documents and impersonated the owners when calling PACE lenders.

The order indicated that in at least one case, it appears that a “fraudulent IRS 1099 form was submitted in the financial package in order to increase the income level of the owners in order to meet the requirements of“ ability to pay ” .

The ability to pay, as well as the mandatory phone calls to lenders, were part of a 2017 state law package designed to ensure that homeowners understood what they were getting into and could afford it. allow.

In addition to allegations of counterfeiting, the department said Eco Technology “sold the products it offered at inflated prices – three to five times the industry’s usual rate – and used high-pressure tactics to mainly attack older owners and those who did not speak English. as the main language. “

Lawyers representing Eco Technology said the company denies all of the allegations, including that it forged documents or impersonated the owners.

Nick Brunner of the law firm Plumtree and Associates called the investigation “brief” from the department and said that PACE lenders are responsible for ensuring that homeowners understand the financing.

Maria Plumtree of Plumtree and Associates said prices for home improvements had also been set by lenders and Eco Technology had stopped offering PACE before the order because owners complained after realizing they should pay interests – something that Plumtree said Eco Technology. was not aware.

The order did not name the PACE lenders and the Times could not immediately confirm their identities.

Major lenders have said in the past that most consumers have had a positive experience with PACE and that they have implemented reforms and taken action against entrepreneurs who distorted the funding.

Mark Leyes, a spokesperson for the Business Supervision Department, said that although Eco Technology will no longer work with PACE lenders, the ministry has taken steps to prevent the company from working with PACE lenders in the future .

Citing the difficulty of monitoring contractors as a justification, Los Angeles County recently ended its PACE program. Despite this action, county homeowners can still access PACE funding through statewide programs if their cities have authorized it.