QB Chargers Coach: Justin Herbert will be ready from day one

The Chargers hope that Pep Hamilton will someday be able to help Justin Herbert become prime time NFL quarterback.

For now, the two are establishing their relationship later at night, during Zoom meetings made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We often find ourselves watching the ball and talking about the ball until the wee hours of the morning …” said Hamilton on Wednesday during a videoconference. “I am delighted to see that he is a student of the game.”

Hamilton was hired last month to coach the Chargers after the end of XFL operations. He was the general manager and head coach of the DC Defenders.

Herbert was the team’s first pick in April, selected 6th overall. The Chargers plan to open the season with veteran Tyrod Taylor as starter, with Herbert being prepared to finally take over.

Hamilton praised the capabilities of the two quarters, as well as the potential of Easton Stick, a fifth-round pick of the Chargers in 2019. He also hinted that he did not think the restrictions of the pandemic today would hinder Herbert too much.

“We are preparing Justin to be ready to enter and compete from day one,” said Hamilton.

Herbert’s development work is important to a franchise looking for their next longtime quarterback response. The Chargers are also equipped to compete at the moment, giving Taylor an opportunity to capture the position.

Hamilton, 45, spent 11 seasons in the NFL, working with San Francisco, Chicago, Indianapolis and Cleveland after starting his career with the New York Jets.

He was the Colts’ offensive coordinator for three-season games, also coaching Stanford and Michigan, and is widely recognized for helping develop quarterback Andrew Luck.

He and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn have a relationship that dates back to Lynn’s time as a Jets assistant (2009-14).

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be the starter until Justin Herbert is ready. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

“I always thought that someday I would probably work for him,” said Lynn. “And one day I may be; I do not know. Right now, he’s working for me. I’m glad to have him on our team. “

Herbert trains with a post coach in Orange County and participates with the other shifts in the Chargers’ virtual offseason program.

The offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said that an important step in preparing Herbert for the NFL is to learn all of the “nuances that come before you start teaching the real games and system.”

This process has been going on since the Chargers wrote Herbert and was highlighted during a rookie mini-camp the team organized this month.

“Pep is a hell of a professor,” said Lynn. “[I have] a lot of self-confidence that Justin is going to have the help he needs. “

The Chargers are facing a potentially tricky two-sided season in 2020, after a disappointing 5-11 ending, but also a list full of Pro Bowlers and later expectations.

With the NFL expanding the playoffs with a wild card participant at each conference, the Chargers are among the teams slated to challenge for a playoff spot.

Such an environment could make the accompaniment of a young quarterback an interesting balance of today and tomorrow.

Veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who signed as a free agent in March after nine years in Denver, witnessed the Broncos’ quarterback lineage from Tim Tebow to Drew Lock.

He was in Denver for Peyton Manning, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch and last year saw Joe Flacco suffer a neck injury late in the season to open a chance for Lock, whose NFL debut was a 23 win -20 against the Chargers in week 13.

“The bottom line is that guys just have to worry about doing their job …” said Harris. “If I can lead by example and just go out there and do my job, making sure I keep the defensive side accountable, that’s my role.”

Etc.

The Chargers began a gradual reopening of their facilities at Costa Mesa this week. A spokesman for the team said about ten executives are expected to return, while most will continue to work from home.