Pompeo Says Hong Kong Congress No Longer Autonomous From China And Endangers Trade Status

Washington – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he had certified to Congress that Hong Kong was no longer autonomous from China, which could cause the city to lose its special trade status with the United States.

US law requires the State Department to assess Hong Kong’s autonomy from China annually, and Pompeo said in a statement that “after careful study of developments,” he certified to Congress “that Hong Kong did not continue to justify treatment under United States laws in the same way that United States laws were applied in Hong Kong before July 1997. “

“No reasonable person can claim today that Hong Kong retains a high degree of autonomy from China, given the facts on the ground,” he said.

Pompeo’s designation comes as pro-democracy protests broke out in Hong Kong in response to Beijing’s recent national security bill that would ban treason, secession, sedition and subversion in Hong Kong . Pompeo warned last week, the new law would be “a fatal blow” to Hong Kong’s autonomy. The city enjoys freedom of the press, speech and assembly and an independent judiciary.

Chinese lawmakers are expected to approve the new law on Thursday, and restrictions could take effect as early as August.

“Hong Kong and its dynamic, enterprising and free people have thrived for decades as a bastion of freedom, and this decision gives me no pleasure. But good policymaking requires recognition of reality,” said Pompeo . “While the United States once hoped that free and prosperous Hong Kong would provide a model for an authoritarian China, it is now clear that China was shaping Hong Kong after itself.”

The Trump administration has warned China against the crackdown on Hong Kong. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien told Face the Nation on Sunday that if Beijing approved the national security law, there would be “significant consequences” and predicted that it would be difficult for Hong Kong. to remain an Asian financial center if it were. implemented.

“It would be a tragedy for the people of Hong Kong, but it would also be very bad for China,” he said.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at Tuesday’s press conference that President Trump was “unhappy with China’s efforts.”