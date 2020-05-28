On television Thursday: season finale of “Siren”; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times made temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time television schedule is interrupted, but an extended version is available in your Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Dads council Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) tries to mark the fall vacation, knowing that she cannot compete with the memories of how Scott celebrated them. In addition, Oliver (J. August Richards) finds it difficult to accept Peter’s transgression (guest star Kevin Daniels), and Luly (Michele Weaver) receives news from his adoptive family. EmJay Anthony also plays with guest star Becky Ann Baker. 8 p.m. NBC

Burden of Truth After Kodie’s children (Sera-Lys McArthur) were taken away by Millwood Family Services, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) decided to regain custody. But to prevail in court, she must conduct a thorough investigation into the life of her old friend in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. CW

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Lauren Lapkus and Anderson Cooper. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Watch Party The celebrities featured are Tyra Banks, the Osbournes, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price, Steve Wozniak, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa and Raven-Symoné. 8 p.m. Fox

Man with a plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) try to spice up their social life by making new friends in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Blind spot Jaimie Alexander, Aaron Abrams and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. (N) 9 p.m. NBC

In the dark (N) 9 p.m. CW

Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Labor of love A camping trip in the woods tests the protective instincts of men before Kristy chooses two for her first series of meetings. Kristin Davis is the host of this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine is back in Escondido, a year after helping the owner of the Rose’s Cafe. However, in the months that followed, the owner suffered an almost fatal car accident. 9 p.m. Food network

Broken When Jackie (Pauley Perrette) ‘s ex-husband (guest star Kyle Bornheimer) unexpectedly shows up, she sees an opportunity to gain full custody of Sammy (Antonio Corbo) in this new episode. In addition, Javier (Jaime Camil) is struggling to find a truly meaningful birthday present for his father. Natasha Leggero and Izzy Diaz also play the main role. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Tell the truth Tom Lennon, D’Arcy Carden, Alfonso Ribeiro and Andrea Savage. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Excellent chef (N) 10 p.m. Bravo

Mermaid In a desperate bet to save Hope, Ryn and Ben (Eline Powell, Alex Roe) face their enemy Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale) in a high-level submarine battle between the mermaid tribes. In addition, Maddie and Robb (Fola Evans-Akingbola, Deniz Akdeniz) rush to find a cure to save Alex (Ian Verdun), while Helen (Rena Owen) and the hybrids try to restore order. David Cubitt also plays in the season finale. 10:00 p.m. Free form

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus pandemic (N) 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus update (N) noon CW

Pandemic: what you need to know (N) noon ABC

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: World City Hall (N) 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS this morning Filmmaker Ava DuVernay. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Isaac Fitzgerald; Jasmine Guillory. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7:00 a.m.KTLA

Hello america Anna Kendrick; Ice Cube. (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Living with Kelly and Ryan Tracee Ellis Ross (“The High Note”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

View Dr. Michael Osterholm. (N) 10:00 a.m. KABC

The speech Billy Gardell; Iyanla Vanzant; Elizabeth Cook. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Gabrielle Union; Adam and Danielle Busby. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The truth Patricia Heaton (“Carol’s second act”); Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Gordon Ramsay; chef Zola Nene; DJ Khaled; magician Justin Willman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman is in love with a much younger Nigerian whom she found on Facebook and has never met. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres salon James Marsden (“Dead to Me”); Alanis Morissette plays. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Tia Mowry. 3 p.m. KTTV

The doctors A 100 year old woman shares the secrets of a long and healthy life; how soda can rot your teeth. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 hr KLCS

Conan Lin-Manuel Miranda. 11 o’clock in the evening. TBS

Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Justin Timberlake; Amy Poehler. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The late show with Stephen Colbert Thandie Newton; Ina Garten; John Mulaney. 11.35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dakota Johnson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 p.m. KABC

Late at night with Seth Meyers Rihanna; Aubrey Plaza; Louie Anderson; Jessica Burdeaux performs. 00.36 KNBC

The Late Late Show with James Corden Jay Duplass; Alexandra Daddario; Noah Gardenswartz. 00 h 37 KCBS

A little late with Lilly Singh Erin Foster and Sara Foster. 1 h 36 KNBC

MOVIES

Next to (2004) 9:08 am Again

Inside man (2006) 9:30 AMC

Baby Driver (2017) 9:30 a.m.FXX

National Lampoon Christmas Holidays (1989) 9:45 a.m. IFC

Donnie Brasco (1997) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Shanghai Knights (2003) 11 a.m. Cinemax

Mathilde (1996) 11 a.m.Free form

Pacific heights (1990) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Dodgeball: a true story of outsider (2004) 12:25 p.m. HBO

Chicago (2002) 2 p.m. TMC

The rock (1996) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Logan (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Spy (2015) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Friday evening lights (2004) 3 p.m. HBO

Eldorado (1967) 4:50 p.m.

Rock school (2003) 5 p.m. HBO

The wedding singer (1998) 5.30 p.m. Free form

dead Pool (2016) 5.30 p.m. FX

A separate league (1992) 6 p.m. Ovation

Gattaca (1997) 6.10 p.m. Epix

Shane (1953) 6:59 p.m.

The woman at the window (1944) 7 p.m. TCM

Ready not ready (2019) 7:20 p.m. HBO

The Shawshank Acquisition (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America

Starship Troopers (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

Training day (2001) 8 p.m. Primordial

Scarlet Street (1945) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Dave (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation

Blue valentine (2010) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Chinese district (1974) 10:37 p.m. Bis

Five-star final (1931) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11 p.m. BBC America

Erin Brockovich (2000) 11:05 p.m. AMC

Support me (1986) 23:30 Ovation

Adrift (2018) 23:30 TMC

Narc (2002) 11:45 p.m. Cinemax