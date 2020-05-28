On television Thursday: season finale of “Siren”; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times made temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time television schedule is interrupted, but an extended version is available in your Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Dads council Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) tries to mark the fall vacation, knowing that she cannot compete with the memories of how Scott celebrated them. In addition, Oliver (J. August Richards) finds it difficult to accept Peter’s transgression (guest star Kevin Daniels), and Luly (Michele Weaver) receives news from his adoptive family. EmJay Anthony also plays with guest star Becky Ann Baker. 8 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth After Kodie’s children (Sera-Lys McArthur) were taken away by Millwood Family Services, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) decided to regain custody. But to prevail in court, she must conduct a thorough investigation into the life of her old friend in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. CW
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Lauren Lapkus and Anderson Cooper. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Watch Party The celebrities featured are Tyra Banks, the Osbournes, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price, Steve Wozniak, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa and Raven-Symoné. 8 p.m. Fox
Man with a plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) try to spice up their social life by making new friends in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Blind spot Jaimie Alexander, Aaron Abrams and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In the dark (N) 9 p.m. CW
Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Labor of love A camping trip in the woods tests the protective instincts of men before Kristy chooses two for her first series of meetings. Kristin Davis is the host of this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine is back in Escondido, a year after helping the owner of the Rose’s Cafe. However, in the months that followed, the owner suffered an almost fatal car accident. 9 p.m. Food network
Broken When Jackie (Pauley Perrette) ‘s ex-husband (guest star Kyle Bornheimer) unexpectedly shows up, she sees an opportunity to gain full custody of Sammy (Antonio Corbo) in this new episode. In addition, Javier (Jaime Camil) is struggling to find a truly meaningful birthday present for his father. Natasha Leggero and Izzy Diaz also play the main role. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Tell the truth Tom Lennon, D’Arcy Carden, Alfonso Ribeiro and Andrea Savage. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Excellent chef (N) 10 p.m. Bravo
Mermaid In a desperate bet to save Hope, Ryn and Ben (Eline Powell, Alex Roe) face their enemy Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale) in a high-level submarine battle between the mermaid tribes. In addition, Maddie and Robb (Fola Evans-Akingbola, Deniz Akdeniz) rush to find a cure to save Alex (Ian Verdun), while Helen (Rena Owen) and the hybrids try to restore order. David Cubitt also plays in the season finale. 10:00 p.m. Free form
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus pandemic (N) 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus update (N) noon CW
Pandemic: what you need to know (N) noon ABC
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: World City Hall (N) 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS this morning Filmmaker Ava DuVernay. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Isaac Fitzgerald; Jasmine Guillory. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7:00 a.m.KTLA
Hello america Anna Kendrick; Ice Cube. (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Living with Kelly and Ryan Tracee Ellis Ross (“The High Note”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
View Dr. Michael Osterholm. (N) 10:00 a.m. KABC
The speech Billy Gardell; Iyanla Vanzant; Elizabeth Cook. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Gabrielle Union; Adam and Danielle Busby. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The truth Patricia Heaton (“Carol’s second act”); Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Gordon Ramsay; chef Zola Nene; DJ Khaled; magician Justin Willman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman is in love with a much younger Nigerian whom she found on Facebook and has never met. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres salon James Marsden (“Dead to Me”); Alanis Morissette plays. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Tia Mowry. 3 p.m. KTTV
The doctors A 100 year old woman shares the secrets of a long and healthy life; how soda can rot your teeth. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 hr KLCS
Conan Lin-Manuel Miranda. 11 o’clock in the evening. TBS
Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Justin Timberlake; Amy Poehler. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The late show with Stephen Colbert Thandie Newton; Ina Garten; John Mulaney. 11.35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dakota Johnson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 p.m. KABC
Late at night with Seth Meyers Rihanna; Aubrey Plaza; Louie Anderson; Jessica Burdeaux performs. 00.36 KNBC
The Late Late Show with James Corden Jay Duplass; Alexandra Daddario; Noah Gardenswartz. 00 h 37 KCBS
A little late with Lilly Singh Erin Foster and Sara Foster. 1 h 36 KNBC
MOVIES
Next to (2004) 9:08 am Again
Inside man (2006) 9:30 AMC
Baby Driver (2017) 9:30 a.m.FXX
National Lampoon Christmas Holidays (1989) 9:45 a.m. IFC
Donnie Brasco (1997) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Shanghai Knights (2003) 11 a.m. Cinemax
Mathilde (1996) 11 a.m.Free form
Pacific heights (1990) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Dodgeball: a true story of outsider (2004) 12:25 p.m. HBO
Chicago (2002) 2 p.m. TMC
The rock (1996) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Logan (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Spy (2015) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Friday evening lights (2004) 3 p.m. HBO
Eldorado (1967) 4:50 p.m.
Rock school (2003) 5 p.m. HBO
The wedding singer (1998) 5.30 p.m. Free form
dead Pool (2016) 5.30 p.m. FX
A separate league (1992) 6 p.m. Ovation
Gattaca (1997) 6.10 p.m. Epix
Shane (1953) 6:59 p.m.
The woman at the window (1944) 7 p.m. TCM
Ready not ready (2019) 7:20 p.m. HBO
The Shawshank Acquisition (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America
Starship Troopers (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
Training day (2001) 8 p.m. Primordial
Scarlet Street (1945) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Dave (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation
Blue valentine (2010) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Chinese district (1974) 10:37 p.m. Bis
Five-star final (1931) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11 p.m. BBC America
Erin Brockovich (2000) 11:05 p.m. AMC
Support me (1986) 23:30 Ovation
Adrift (2018) 23:30 TMC
Narc (2002) 11:45 p.m. Cinemax
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2020-05-27/whats-on-tv-thursday-may-28