NWSL announces tournament, players can opt out

Football could be the first American professional team sport to return from the COVID-19 break with the NWSL on Wednesday, announcing its intention to play a 25-game closed-door tournament in Utah starting June 27.

The NWSL will house players from its nine teams at two hotels in the Salt Lake City area, where they will live and train during the month-long competition. Players will be tested for coronavirus before leaving their home market, and then tested regularly during their stay in Utah.

The matches, which will be broadcast and broadcast by CBS, will be played without fans in the Zions Bank and Rio Tinto stadiums. The tournament will consist of four group games for each team, followed by an eight-team knockout tournament which ends on July 26.

“As our country begins to reopen safely and adapt to our new collective reality, and with the enthusiastic support of our players, owners, and our new and existing business partners, the NWSL is delighted to bring back the professional football in the United States. Said Commissioner Lisa Baird in a statement. “This exciting month-long tournament will feature talented players from our league and provide our fans with the type of world class entertainment they expect from the NWSL.”

Not everyone shares Baird’s enthusiasm. Players can withdraw from the tournament, and several veterans of last summer’s Women’s World Cup team are expected to do so.

The Washington Post reported earlier that reigning world player Megan Rapinoe had given no indication that she would be coming to Utah and that half a dozen other World Cup veterans could also stay at the House. Without them, the NWSL tournament would lose much of its brilliance.

The NWSL was scheduled to start its 2020 season on April 18.