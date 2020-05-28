New Zealand releases latest coronavirus patient from hospital

For the fifth consecutive day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, according to officials of the Ministry of Health announced Wednesday. The positive measures do not stop there – there is also no hospitalization with COVID-19 in the country, after a patient was discharged from Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, officials shared the hopeful statistics. The total number of recovered cases is now 1,462, and only 21 active cases of COVID-19 remain.

The country has carried out a total of 267,435 coronavirus tests and contact tracers are working to monitor the remaining cases via the NZ COVID Tracer app.

Final hospitalization for New Zealand’s coronavirus has been released and only 21 active cases of COVID-19 remain, public health official Ashley Bloomfield said on Wednesday. New Zealand Ministry of Health



New Zealand also launched another app on Wednesday, which will allow health care professionals to access updated case definition information, local clinical pathways and advice on using equipment. personal protection.

The country opened slowly after the borders closed, which was “so important for us to keep the infection out of the country,” said public health official Dr. Ashley Bloomfield during of the press conference. Bloomfield also attributed good hygiene such as hand washing.

With around 1,500 confirmed cases and only 21 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, New Zealand has done much better than most countries. However, officials take their time to lower the alert level from two to one – the least severe level.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in late April that New Zealand had “won” the battle against widespread community transmission of the virus.

Ardern said that in order to fully “successfully” fight the coronavirus, the country must “track down” the remaining cases of the virus. “There is no widespread and undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We have won this battle,” said Ardern. “But we must remain vigilant if we want this to continue.”

The Prime Minister was praised for his handling of the pandemic – and for the way in which he dealt with the economic blows suffered at the hands of the coronavirus. Ardern announced last month that she and other senior government officials will take a 20% pay cut. The pay cut will last six months, “because we recognize New Zealanders who depend on wage subsidies, who take wage cuts and lose their jobs as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.” Ardern said at a press conference.