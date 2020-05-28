Max Scherzer: “No reason to get involved” in discussions on further salary cuts

The day that the owners of major leagues asked players to reduce their wages this season because of the economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus of baseball, Max Scherzer launched this brushstroke to the owners: suspend or close.

Scherzer, member of the executive committee of the players’ union, published on Wednesday evening on social networks that the players had “no reason to engage” in negotiations on the salary cuts because the owners had provided them “no justification”. Scherzer also said that the strategy of the league could not hold “if all documents were to become public information”.

Scherzer said he spoke for “the rest of the players”. The union could provide a formal response to the owners’ proposal which rejects the additional wage concessions but offers the owners a way to resolve cash flow problems, perhaps through salary deferrals.

The union is also expected to request more regular season games than the owners’ 82, the Athletic reported on Wednesday. In addition, the union said on Tuesday that the two sides were “far removed” from health and safety protocols.

With time running out on a proposed return to spring training in about two weeks, the parties have made no progress in compensation in the two weeks since the owners first voted to ask for additional pay cuts to players.

In March, players agreed to accept prorated wages for all games played this season. The league says the deal requires additional negotiations for fanless games, and the owners say they could lose more money by playing fanless games than if they didn’t play at all.

The players requested financial documentation to support this position. Scherzer’s response indicates that players are not satisfied with the documents they have received and that players are outraged by the proposal that would require Angels Mike Trout and other highest paid players to receive approximately 22% of their wages 2020 previously guaranteed, a figure that could drop to 16% if the playoffs are not over.

Players are also dismayed by what they see as a transparent attempt to split the union by offering a sliding scale of pay cuts, with the lowest paid players being the least affected. Trout’s $ 36 million salary could drop to $ 8 million, but the league said 65% of players earning $ 1 million or less would receive about 46% of their salary.

Scherzer’s statement in full: