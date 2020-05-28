Maurice Harkless will miss the playoffs, but he surrenders

There are worse places to find shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic than the elegant-style house on the leafy street in the hills above Santa Monica, the one with a wine cellar on the ground floor and a swimming pool a few steps from the kitchen.

But the real show is the roof. From the deck sofas, its bright outdoor kitchen and its table that seats six, views of Venice and beyond to planes approaching LAX offer a 360-degree panorama of the Southland.

Moe Harkless, the 27-year-old forward traded in February from the Clippers to his hometown of New York Knicks, bought the house last fall and has lived there every day since the NBA suspended its season in March.

Like so many of his peers, Harkless wants the season to resume, even if he no longer plays for a championship contender. This is not to say that the alternatives are not attractive. All this free time allowed Harkless to have a broad perspective of his career while planning what will happen in the end, a future he wishes to revolve around a range of passions which include art, wine , fashion and real estate.

One recent afternoon, under a blue sky perfect for a postcard, he sat on the deck smiling while contemplating such plans. It turns out that it’s easier to see the big picture from four flights.

“It’s a little weird, it’s kind of like a glimpse of retirement,” said Harkless. “It just puts it in perspective like, damn, it can stop at any time – because it does.” It just stopped, and nobody was ready for it and nobody knew it was going to happen and this is how your career can end, simply and simply, if we are in black and white. It’s like, OK, now I have to understand what life is going to be like. “

The 6 foot 7 inch long arm Harkless has averaged 23 minutes per game for eight years in the NBA due to athleticism that could keep him in the league for years to come. Clippers trainer Doc Rivers called Harkless a knife from the Swiss Army and then used it to protect everyone from 7 feet on the block to 6 foot slashers beyond the arc. Harkless has also proven to be versatile away from basketball.

He drew sketchbooks while growing up in Queens and returning to New York in February, he chose to live in his Chelsea neighborhood because of its proximity to art galleries. At the beginning of March, he attended the upscale art fair of the New York Armory as a guest of his curator, while asking questions to the artists. When he played for the Trail Blazers from 2015 to 19, he fled to the wine region west of Portland to taste wines with his teammates directly from the barrels on private tours. He already owns a home in Orlando, his first NBA stop, where his mother and grandmother live, another in Sherman Oaks, and several rental properties.

Since the end of the March 11 season, he has deepened these interests. He seeks as much to understand why he likes Peter Michael’s cabernet mix Au Paradis, a shirt from the men’s clothing brand Rhude or the art of Marcus Jahmal and Nina Chanel Abney as he sniffs pick-and-roll trends an opposing playmaker.

“You can sit at home all day and do nothing or you can just find something that interests you and try to find a way to be productive,” he said.

Maurice Harkless poses next to a pair of Kaws 2009 at his home in Venice. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

That meant taking virtual tours of the Getty Museum in Los Angeles and The Broad while thinking of turning your personal collection into a private gallery. Maybe the tour will include his garage. He would like to hire a graffiti artist to use his white walls as canvas – as long as a blank area remains open where Harkless can paint with his nieces and nephews.

Harkless, who has been a member of Wine.com since the age of 21, discussed his favorite grape varieties on “Wine Wednesday”, Instagram’s live broadcast on LeBron James’ uninterrupted platform. he co-hosts with a sommelier with its roof as a background. Last week, he started an online course to earn his California real estate license. It will take 135 hours.

“Why not just use this time and take this course and cut out the middleman?” Said Harkless. “Eventually, I can get to a point where I’m comfortable enough to negotiate my own business and stuff like that.

“For me, it’s growth, when you learn the value of yourself. If I can get out of here and feel like I’ve accomplished something, it’s for me long-term growth and it’s another tool for my toolbox. ”

The seeds were planted during his trip last summer to Milan, where he met fashion designers, winemakers and business leaders as part of an international trade course offered by the National Basketball Players Association and saw the possibility of possibly channeling its secondary interests in its main pursuit.

“It taught me to think bigger,” said Harkless.

Remembering this lesson has also proven to be instructive with basketball, as the NBA is wondering whether to bring the 30 teams for the season, it hopes to restart at the end of July at Walt Disney World. One possibility includes non-qualifying teams playing perhaps less than 10 games in order to comply with local television broadcast agreements. The Knicks were 9 1/2 games behind eighth and final place in the Eastern Conference playoffs when the season was suspended; What is the risk, or the reward, of playing games that may have a feeling of preseason?

“I think those are two different ways of looking at it,” said Harkless, who trained in a private gym with a field in Los Angeles. “Obviously everyone comes back, there is a huge risk of injury, just across the league, people will have to be very careful to make sure that everyone does not overwork and take care of their body . ” There is this risk. There is the fact that it’s like OK, we come back to play after two months without playing, now we’re going to play seven games for nothing, you know what I mean? Some guys see it that way.

“And then there is a way like this: we all come back, playing seven games, and you have to look at it from a business point of view. If it’s for an improvement of the league to recover all the wages that have been lost and if it’s for the betterment of the league, I think it’s not a bad idea. “

Harkless does not believe that his passions for his day job and his out-of-court interests are mutually exclusive. Talking about a painting, or a Bordeaux wine from 1993, his birth year, brings him back to Queens, where his mother loved to entertain himself and the conversations took place between his aunts, uncles and cousins ​​during barbecues in the backyard.

“Art is an expression and I like to see how people express themselves,” he said. “You look at two rooms, you see two completely different things. You might like it and I might hate it, it could make you crazy, it could make me happy. It starts a conversation and it’s cool for me. It’s stimulating. “

The conversation continued as Harkless walked from his patio to his downstairs kitchen, followed by Biggie, his Maltese-Yorkie blend. After unpacking characters four feet tall designed by New York artist and designer KAWS, he posed for a photo near an island strewn with bottles from Domaine Serene Pinot Noir in Oregon. An NBA regulatory basketball rested below.

Around him there were still boxes to unpack and art to hang. Unfinished but strewn with inspiration, the house reflects its future projects.

“Just for fun, I want to paint and sip,” he said. “I could do it on my roof.”