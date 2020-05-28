KCBS cuts Jeff Michael, Garth Kemp and Sharon Tay anchors

Prominent anchors, Jeff Michael and Sharon Tay, as well as meteorologist Garth Kemp, were cut off from CBS television in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening amid massive layoffs.

Michael has co-hosted the first KCBS-TV Channel 2 news at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. for more than three years.

The Emmy-winning anchor joined KCBS in early 2017 after working as an anchor at Fox rival KTTV-Channel 11 for almost two decades.

Michael became known to LATV viewers in the early 1990s as a criminal reporter for KABC-TV Channel 7. He provided live coverage of the Los Angeles riots in 1992, the infamous slow-speed chase of Simpson’s white OJ Bronco and Simpson’s criminal trial dispatches, among other important stories.

Kemp is another staple of local broadcasting. The familiar meteorologist joined KCBS in 2016, providing forecasts in the evening news reports. Before that, he worked for over 15 years at KABC as a meteorologist.

Tay has been with KCBS and its sister channel KCAL-TV Channel 9 for almost 13 years. She became the main co-presenter of KCAL TV news a decade ago.

The cuts were part of a company-wide cost reduction that comes almost six months after the merger of Viacom and CBS, a company union that executives say would save $ 750 million. of dollars.

Since residence orders due to the coronavirus epidemic, television channels, newspapers and other local media have been shocked by the dramatic cuts in advertising. Movie studios, retail chains, and automakers and dealers, who are usually big buyers of TV station time, have cut their advertising budgets.

The economy of television channels was fragile even before the pandemic. KCBS, in particular, has struggled for years with ratings and has experienced low morale and leadership turnover. Its news reports retrace KABC, KMEX-TV Channel 34 in Spanish, KVEA-TV Channel 52 and KNBC-TV Channel 4 in viewers.

“We are restructuring various operations at CBS as part of our ongoing integration with Viacom and to adapt to changes in our business, including those related to COVID-19,” a CBS spokesperson said in a statement. “Today we are thinking of our colleagues who are leaving for their friendship, their service and their many important contributions to CBS.”

Up to 400 ViacomCBS employees were affected by the cuts, according to people familiar with the plans who were not authorized to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity. Most of the reductions took place in Los Angeles, where CBS Entertainment is located, and at New York headquarters.

A dozen people have been banned from CBS Chicago, WBBM-TV Channel 2.