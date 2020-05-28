Interrupted season: Nathaniel Gomez is a man of four sports, 4.0

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Nathaniel Gomez

School: Rancho Dominguez.

Sport: Football, soccer, cross-country, baseball

Key statistics: Four sports, 4.0 points average; City Boys Scholarship of the Year

Fall plans: Will play soccer at Vanguard University

On the cancellation of the baseball season:

“It was really tragic. I was selfish at first. I didn’t want it to go. I was angry. But I had to look at the big picture and realize that there was a lot more going on than high school baseball. “

On life without sport:

“At first I thought,” Oh, just high school. “I went home, I turned on SportsCenter. There was no more sport. This is where it really struck me. I came home and felt lost. I never left if “Early in school. I came home and watched flagship movies. I play the guitar and have improved a bit.”

How stopping sport changed his vision:

“Mentally it has changed me in a way that I realize that you cannot take anything for granted in life and live as if it was the last day you were going to play, as my trainer always has preached. “

Why football won as a college sport:

“I have been playing since the age of 3. It stood out because my whole family played football. I think it has been my vocation since I was young.”

On his 4.0 GPA:

“It’s my family support group that pushes me to be the best I can be and to guide me on the right path.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I hope I have obtained a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.”

