How to watch SpaceX launch with NASA astronauts today

A new era in the American space program is expected to begin as two NASA veteran astronauts take off in a SpaceX Crew Dragon en route to the International Space Station. Weather permitting, the launch is scheduled for 4.33 p.m. EDT Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It will be the first launch of American astronauts from American soil in almost nine years, since the last flight of the space shuttle Atlantis in 2011. It will also be the first manned flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon and the first time a commercial spacecraft has transported NASA astronauts into orbit.

How to watch the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon

What: SpaceX Crew Dragon launches two NASA astronauts

SpaceX Crew Dragon launches two NASA astronauts Dated: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Time: 4:33 p.m. ET

4:33 p.m. ET Location: Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida

Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida On TV: Your local CBS station

Your local Live streaming online: Pre-launch coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. AND Wednesday in the video player above. Watch live launch coverage on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile device or streaming.

Pre-launch coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. AND Wednesday in the video player above. Watch live launch coverage on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile device or streaming. 24 hours live coverage: A live mission stream will continue in the above video player for more than 24 hours, until the Crew Dragon docks at the space station on Thursday, May 28.

The crew, Commander Douglas Hurley and astronaut Robert Behnken, both joined the astronaut corps in 2000. Hurley, a former fighter pilot and test pilot, is a veteran of two previous space missions, serving pilot of the last space shuttle flight in 2011. Behnken, a former Air Force test pilot, logged more than 708 hours in space on two shuttle missions and made six spacewalks.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Douglas Hurley participate in a flight crew essential flight equipment test at a SpaceX processing facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, March 30, 2020, before the launch of Crew Dragon scheduled for May 27. 2020. SpaceX



The Crew Dragon will be transported aloft by a Falcon 9 rocket with 1.7 million pounds of thrust from its first stage engines. After propelling the spacecraft out of the lower atmosphere, SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage on an off-shore droneship while the second stage continues the ascent into orbit.

Twelve minutes after takeoff, the Crew Dragon will be released to stand on its own two feet. The International Space Station is scheduled to arrive at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday. There they will join a team of three others, including commander Chris Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts, whose work on the orbital station is largely devoted to Scientific Research in microgravity.

Their exact return date will be determined later, weather conditions being a factor.

The mission, known as Demo 2, is the culmination of NASA’s six-year, multi-billion dollar effort to end dependence on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft to transport astronauts. to and from the space station. The commercial crew program will eventually include launches Boeing and SpaceX.

The launch is expected to draw a large crowd to Florida’s “Space Coast”, but the Kennedy Space Center remains closed to non-essential staff due to the coronavirus pandemic and the site will not be open to the public for launch.

Astronaut families are there for the big day, but with only a handful of guests instead of a large gathering of supporters. Hurley and Behnken are both married to other astronauts: Hurley’s wife Karen Nyberg recently retired from NASA after two space missions, including a long-term stay on the space station, while Behnken’s wife Megan McArthur helped to repair the The Hubble Space Telescope during a last shuttle service mission in 2009.

“We were looking forward to celebrating with a lot of people who could physically come to Cape Town and enjoy watching the launch in person,” said McArthur. “But I got so many support notes from people all over the country saying hey, we’re still going to be with you, we’re going to watch from home, but we keep cheering on Bob and Doug, you know – come on, Dragon! – and so people are still very, really excited about this. “

Report by CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood.