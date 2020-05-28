Hot property: Pharrell’s Hollywood Hills complex on the market

Whether in music, fashion or real estate, Pharrell Williams’ style stands out. Her Hollywood Hills home – a dazzling glass-covered compound known as the Skyline Residence – has just been put up for sale at $ 11.95 million.
The Grammy-winning artist has a penchant for buying interesting architectural domains. Earlier this year, he brought his 17,000-square-foot mansion that looks more like a supervisor’s lair to market for $ 16.95 million in Beverly Hills.
This has a similar dramatic style, spanning 1.5 hectares on a ridge with breathtaking views of the city and the valley below. It was built in 2007 by Hagy Belzberg, a renowned architect who is also responsible for striking the Los Angeles Underground Holocaust Museum at Pan Pacific Park.
1/14
The house at the top of a hill.
(Realtor.com)
2/14
The swimming pool.
(Realtor.com)
3/14
The front.
(Realtor.com)
4/14
The home.
(Realtor.com)
5/14
The interior.
(Realtor.com)
6/14
The kitchen.
(Realtor.com)
7/14
The dining room.
(Realtor.com)
8/14
The master bedroom.
(Realtor.com)
9/14
The master bedroom at night.
(Realtor.com)
ten/14
The backyard.
(Realtor.com)
11/14
The courtyard.
(Realtor.com)
12/14
The picturesque backyard.
(Realtor.com)
13/14
The front garden.
(Realtor.com)
14/14
The one-story house.
(Realtor.com)
Covered with concrete and glass, the lowered house has large open living spaces with clean lines, parquet floors and white walls. Highlights include a spacious lobby, a minimalist kitchen and a dining area anchored by a garden wall. The master suite, one of the five bedrooms, nails on a built-in fireplace and green marble bathroom.
Glass walls open to the rear, where a thin stretch of lawn adjoins an infinity pool. The scenic estate also includes a two-story guesthouse with one bedroom and a kitchen, and a front garden with a movie projector.
A singer, rapper, producer and fashion designer, Williams, known simply as Pharrell, formed the hip-hop production duo The Neptunes in the mid-1990s and founded the group N.E.R.D. later this decade. The 47-year-old won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations, including one for his hit song “Happy”.
He stands to make a big profit if he gets his prize. Records show that he paid $ 7.14 million for the place in 2015.
Westside real estate agency Kurt Rapport and Drew Meyers hold the list.
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-05-27/pharrells-glass-covered-compound-comes-to-market-in-hollywood-hills