Hot property: Pharrell’s Hollywood Hills complex on the market

by May 28, 2020 Business
Whether in music, fashion or real estate, Pharrell Williams’ style stands out. Her Hollywood Hills home – a dazzling glass-covered compound known as the Skyline Residence – has just been put up for sale at $ 11.95 million.

The Grammy-winning artist has a penchant for buying interesting architectural domains. Earlier this year, he brought his 17,000-square-foot mansion that looks more like a supervisor’s lair to market for $ 16.95 million in Beverly Hills.

This has a similar dramatic style, spanning 1.5 hectares on a ridge with breathtaking views of the city and the valley below. It was built in 2007 by Hagy Belzberg, a renowned architect who is also responsible for striking the Los Angeles Underground Holocaust Museum at Pan Pacific Park.

The house at the top of a hill.

The swimming pool.

The front.

The home.

The interior.

The kitchen.

The dining room.

The master bedroom.

The master bedroom at night.

The backyard.

The courtyard.

The picturesque backyard.

The front garden.

The one-story house.

Covered with concrete and glass, the lowered house has large open living spaces with clean lines, parquet floors and white walls. Highlights include a spacious lobby, a minimalist kitchen and a dining area anchored by a garden wall. The master suite, one of the five bedrooms, nails on a built-in fireplace and green marble bathroom.

Glass walls open to the rear, where a thin stretch of lawn adjoins an infinity pool. The scenic estate also includes a two-story guesthouse with one bedroom and a kitchen, and a front garden with a movie projector.

A singer, rapper, producer and fashion designer, Williams, known simply as Pharrell, formed the hip-hop production duo The Neptunes in the mid-1990s and founded the group N.E.R.D. later this decade. The 47-year-old won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations, including one for his hit song “Happy”.

He stands to make a big profit if he gets his prize. Records show that he paid $ 7.14 million for the place in 2015.

Westside real estate agency Kurt Rapport and Drew Meyers hold the list.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-05-27/pharrells-glass-covered-compound-comes-to-market-in-hollywood-hills

