Fearful of coronavirus, some Arab Gulf states turn to Israel

With fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections looming, some Arab Gulf countries have turned to help for an apparent enemy and a country they do not officially recognize: Israel.

Call it diplomacy COVID-19, according to Yoel Har-Even, head of the international division of Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, one of Israel’s best medical institutions. The hospital has received inquiries about the services and treatment of individuals and businessmen from countries where “you must have official permission to contact” Israel.

Har-Even said these nations include Bahrain and Indonesia – which have no diplomatic relations with Israel – and a few predominantly Muslim countries that recognize Israel, such as Jordan, Egypt and Azerbaijan. He also did not contest numerous reports from the Israeli media, which also put the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait on the list.

“COVID-19 has served us well,” he said in an interview. “I wouldn’t say that attitudes have changed in the past 70 days, but we have certainly received more and more approaches from different places.”

These contacts are part of an increasingly public rapprochement of several years between Israel and some of its Arab neighbors, despite their vocal support for the Palestinians. Before, these ties were linked by the common objective of countering Iran. The pandemic has opened up new potential avenues for cooperation, although some attempts have been interrupted.

Last week, a direct flight from the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport, transporting medical supplies to Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

“For the first time, a @etihad cargo plane has just landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel!” Danny Danon, Israeli representative of the United Nations, tweeted. “Hopefully we will also see passenger flights. After visiting, I know the UAE is a fascinating place and I am looking to continue to improve relations between our countries. “

The flight, organized with the United Nations Middle East Peace Envoy, transported 16 tonnes of urgent medical supplies, including personal protective equipment and 10 ventilators, to the West Bank and Gaza. (The coronavirus count in the Palestinian Territories, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Wednesday, is 613 cases in the West Bank and Gaza.)

Eventually, the Palestinian Authority ended up rejecting the cargo, claiming that there had been “no coordination [with the authority] regarding UAE aid ”and that“ we are a sovereign state and must be coordinated with ”. Aid was then diverted to Gaza, according to an Israeli news broadcaster.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel also worked together in April, when the former arranged for a few dozen Israelis to join 74 emirates stranded in Morocco on a repatriation flight. But the theft was blocked by Moroccan authorities, who were angry that the United Arab Emirates and Israel had organized the trip without consulting them, according to the Israeli army radio.

And this month, Qatar Airways organized a gift for healthcare workers in recognition of their work during the pandemic, and said that Israelis were eligible to apply. “There is no difference, no barrier in the medical fields,” Akbar al-Baker, the airline’s chief executive, told CNN.

Conversely, in late March, Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, imported 100,000 coronavirus test kits into Israel under a secret agreement with an unidentified Gulf State, according to government statements. Israeli and the media.

The softening of attitudes in the Middle East comes amid fears of a COVID-19 tsunami in the fall, several Arab Gulf countries already having trouble reopening while infection rates remain high. The United Arab Emirates did not report any new cases on Thursday, for a total of 31,969 people infected and 255 dead among them.

Israel, meanwhile, began lifting its lockout after 281 deaths from the coronavirus. He confirmed Thursday 16 new infections, bringing his total to 16,809. The Sheba Medical Center, a leader in telemedicine services, is preparing for the possibility of an autumn spike in cases by building a “service corona ”underground equipped to provide remote treatment to a crowd of patients.

“A few months ago, no one was talking about telemedicine,” said Har-Even, “but COVID-19 raised it to the level of mundane treatment – used so that we could protect our people.”

Last year, Sheba director Yitshak Kreiss, a former surgeon general of the Israeli army, was invited by US Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin to attend the Peace to Prosperity Workshop sponsored by the White House in Bahrain , an international summit aimed at advancing the Israeli movement. – Palestinian “Vision for Peace” developed by Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law of President Trump.

According to hospital spokesman Steve Walz, Kreiss brought a position paper to the conference proposing “medicine as a solid bridge to peace in the region”. The proposal was not made public, but it was presented to many political leaders, including the then Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, one of the most prominent supporters of the rapprochement between the Arab nations and Israel.

“Before the Bahrain conference, we never dreamed of talking to the people of Bahrain,” said Har-Even. “Many doors and hearts have opened there. Gulf partners understood the powerful and immediate effect that Israeli medicine could have. “

However, much of the nascent cooperation could be threatened, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to extend Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank, an annexation that would make a viable Palestinian state difficult, if not impossible. The move resulted in the condemnation of Arab states, including those that have concluded peace agreements with Israel.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates warned that there would be “dangerous repercussions” if Netanyahu went ahead with the annexation – a view echoed even by Arab leaders with peace agreements. long time with Israel.

“There would be more chaos and extremism in the region,” King Abdullah of Jordan said last month in an interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel. Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994.

“If Israel really annexed the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” said the king.

Special correspondent Tarnopolsky reported on the writer Bulos from Beirut from Jerusalem and the Times.