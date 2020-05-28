Discounted Homes For $ 300,000 In Riverside County

Are you looking for a deal? Prices have been reduced for these homes by around $ 300,000 in Riverside, Hemet and Idyllwild.

RIVERSIDE: He could use a remodel, but this one-story house with courtyards in front and behind recently got a price reduction of almost 10%.

Address: 2260 Vermont Ave., Riverside, 92507

Listed for: $ 299,999 for three bedrooms and one bathroom on 1,185 square feet (land of 6,970 square feet)

Features: Stone accented exterior; paneled walls; kitchen style kitchen; carport

About the area: In postal code 92507, based on 20 sales, the median price of single-family homes in April was $ 460,000, up 15.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2270 Garland Way, Hemet. (Realtor.com)

HE MET: The highlights of this discounted house include an improved kitchen, a bonus room with a loft and a courtyard with a terrace, pool and spa.

Address: 2270 Garland Way, Hemet, 92545

Listed for: $ 332,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms over 1,551 square feet (6,098 square feet of land)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; fresh paint; second floor bridge; custom grill

About the area: In postal code 92545, based on 63 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $ 285,000, up 2.8% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

25300 Nestwa Trail, Idyllwild. (Realtor.com)

IDYLLWILD: Cabin vibrations are abundant in this comfortable chalet on a third of an acre, priced at $ 20,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 25300 Nestwa Trail, Idyllwild, 92549

Listed for: $ 289,900 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms over 1,000 square feet (lot of 13,939 square feet)

Features: Exterior in wood and stone; spectacular beamed ceilings; wood stove; second floor bridge

About the area: In postal code 92549, based on 10 sales, the median price of single-family homes in April was $ 333,000, up 12.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4242 Via San Jose, Riverside. (Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: A spacious courtyard with a patio and a shelter supports this charming house which recently received a $ 11,000 garnish.

Address: 4242 Via San Jose, Riverside, 92504

Listed for: $ 328,999 for two bedrooms and one bathroom on 896 square feet (land of 6,534 square feet)

Features: Front porch; tiled floors; fenced yard; garage for one car

About the area: In postal code 92504, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $ 425,000, up 14.9% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

40599, avenue Revere, Hemet. (Realtor.com)

HE MET: The floors, windows, bathrooms, kitchen and garage door are all new to this attractive one-story ranch.

Address: 40599, avenue Revere, Hemet, 92544

Listed for: $ 259,700 for three bedrooms and one bathroom on 1,002 square feet (8,276 square feet of land)

Features: Two-tone exterior; laminate wood floors; fenced yard; garage for two cars

About the area: In postal code 92544, based on 42 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $ 283,000, up 7.4% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

25611 Glen Road, Idyllwild. (Realtor.com)

IDYLLWILD: Nestled among the Fern Valley trees, this two-bedroom chalet has an enveloping terrace with panoramic views.

Address: 25611 Glen Road, Idyllwild, 92549

Listed for: $ 304,900 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms on 1,050 square feet (land of 8,712 square feet)

Features: Freestanding fireplace; whitewashed beams; brick accents; storage under house

About the area: In postal code 92549, based on 10 sales, the median price of single-family homes in April was $ 333,000, up 12.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.