Danny Green of the Lakers falls into the union role; it’s a good fit

During her university studies, Danny Green did not know what his professional life would entail. He was not a highly rated prospect despite his departure from North Carolina. He did not know if he would have a long career in the NBA.

When he thought about his future, it often meant a career in the media like his former North Carolina colleagues Stuart Scott, Ahmad Rashad and Kenny Smith.

Then it turned out that Green had a future in the NBA, and a long one at that. So he made sure that basketball was not the only skill he had honed during his playing time.

“When I was younger, I just wanted to be involved and understand and learn about the system, the league,” Green said on the phone Wednesday. “The Players Association. The period of the Association. When I grew up, people turned to me and I was chosen. It wasn’t even my choice. “

It is Green’s job these days to ensure that his teammates have all the information he collects. He is the Lakers player representative to the NBPA, a role with the players union that he has had several times in the past. Veteran striker Jared Dudley is the Lakers’ alternate representative. After calls with union leadership, Green sends detailed text messages about the Lakers’ group conversation, answers questions, and tries to light up during an uncertain time.

“I’m pretty detailed,” said Green, who is in his 11th season and will turn 33 next month. “I’m just telling them exactly what’s going on. The secrets are, there are no real secrets. Most of the things that are going on are out there. … Stay positive, stay fit, we should hear something by then, we should play by then. you know, be ready, call. Just the main points to know. “

Since the NBA operations closed due to the new coronavirus on March 11, communication methods have gone digital. Teams held conference calls between their leaders and with their players.

The NBPA also held regular calls with its members throughout the pandemic. At first, these were major group calls throughout the league to inform players of the union’s conversations with the NBA. Recently, the union started making calls with individual teams.

“The group is calling, anyone could somehow jump,” said Green. “There were guys they thought they shouldn’t have been on.” Maybe some of the media that shouldn’t have gone was on. So they wanted to keep certain things secret before announcing them. I didn’t want things to leak. “

Green tries to keep his team mates aware of the financial situation they are facing. Players started losing 25% of their salary from mid-May. Green wants them to know how much they have lost so far and how much they could lose if the season was canceled. That’s why Green said he intends to end the season “by whatever means necessary.”

He is full of hope. He thinks the season could even start earlier than the end of July, which is the deadline that the NBA said it had discussed with Disney as it sought to resume the season at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney World.

When not fulfilling his responsibilities as a player representative, Green spent part of his time responding to countless interview requests, recording his podcast “Inside the Green Room” and s train in the gymnasium he built at home or at the beach. Green insists that he is unaware of any group training that, according to The Athletic, LeBron James has coordinated.

He is in quarantine with his girlfriend, Blair Bashen, his two dogs and his brother Devonte.

Her brother arrived a few weeks ago after practically graduating from Indiana University. Devonte had hoped to have a tournament season strong enough to grab the attention of NBA teams.

“Disappointment is the right word,” said Danny Green. “… it was not a guy who was in the lottery on the scoreboard. It could only have helped him. The fact that he couldn’t get his NCAA tournament or [finish] his Big 10 tournament – these tournaments change teams, change players and help them to the next level. … Not being able to walk and graduate are things you will remember forever. “

His brother is also one of the reasons why Green is motivated to be involved in NBPA operations, but not all. He wants to help former NBA students as well as future players.

“I care about basketball and the next generation and I want to make it better for them,” said Green. “… I will be the old man in the future. It’s a fraternity, we have to make sure that the circle is closed where everyone is taken care of.”