Coronavirus: Del Mar announces revised summer schedule

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Del Mar will be cut back to three days a week, but will begin its signature summer meeting eight days earlier on July 10. There will be no spectators.

The new calendar, reported for the first San Diego Union-Tribune, will have approximately the same number of races as last year. The track will have 10 races on Friday and Sunday and 11 on Saturday. There will be a bonus racing day on Labor Day. Count the number of races from 297 to 291. The track was originally scheduled to run five days a week.

The track will implement a series of safety and health protocols, but will not host jockeys on site as Santa Anita does during its current race meeting. The jockeys will be tested for the coronavirus.

According to Union-Tribune, the track is expected to lose $ 17 million in food and beverages, tickets, merchandise and parking. However, this will be mitigated by not having to pay as many employees. Daily staff will drop from around 1,100 to less than 300.

Del Mar hopes that if circumstances change, he will be ready to accommodate spectators, even with limited capacity.

Meanwhile, Santa Anita slightly relaxed its policy towards homeowners. Trainers can make reservations for their owners to watch morning workouts. The reservation must be made with the racing office and will be limited to an unspecified number.

The owners and their guests will have their temperature taken and will have to wear a face covering. They will be seated at tables, appropriately spaced, in the clubhouse section of the gallery. They will not have access to the grandstand apron or the Clockers ’Corner so as not to be exposed to backstretch workers. Rigorous cleaning procedures will be in place.