Coronavirus deaths in the United States surpass 100,000 in less than four months

National coronavirus death toll surpassed 100,000 in less than four months on Wednesday, a heartbreaking tipping point in a pandemic that has profoundly altered the daily lives of Americans, ravaged the US economy and highlighted political disunity to the country for the whole world. to have.

The first American death was reported on February 29, a patient from the Seattle area, but several previous deaths – not attributed at the time to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus – have since been brought to light. Today, the United States, despite its wealth and scientific prowess, has the highest number of cases and deaths in the world, according to the widely quoted source at Johns Hopkins University. global tracker.

Efforts to contain the contagion shut down businesses, plunged unemployment to depression-era levels, prompted Congress to adopt four more than $ 3 trillion in relief, with more promised, and disrupted the political contests of the year for the White House and control of Congress.

The loss of life reflected in the tragic new milestone has put President Trump’s re-election in jeopardy, as many polls show that voters widely believe he mismanaged the crisis – from his first denials of a problem and his promise of zero deaths until its erratic handling of the response once the count of deaths has started.

Spurred in part by Trump’s provocative rhetoric and example, even the responses recommended by his own public health experts – social distancing, wearing masks, staying at home – managed to divide Americans on partisan principles after a first period of broad respect for the unprecedented limits of their way of life. He urged the nation to “reopen” and has always refused to wear a mask in public, going as far as mocking its Democratic rival for president, former Vice President Joe Biden, for doing so during ‘a celebration of Memorial Day.

As elsewhere in the world, the elderly and those made vulnerable by pre-existing medical conditions are the cause of most deaths in the United States. But the virus has made all age groups sick, including children with what remains an as yet little understood inflammatory syndrome.

New York City quickly became the national focus of the disease and Los Angeles was also a hot spot at first, partly reflecting the status of the two cities as hubs for international travel. After the season of dead in spring in New York – marked by the sight of refrigerated trucks serving as temporary mortuaries and images of drones of mass graves on an island that was generally a deposit of unclaimed deaths – Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo saw progress on Saturday, as reported by the state. By Friday, the number of deaths per day had dropped to 84, the first day since the end of March that the death toll had fallen below 100.

Since mysterious cases of pneumonia began to surface in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the coronavirus has ransacked the globe, with more than 5.6 million confirmed cases and more than 350,000 deaths. in the world. The first attempts at secrecy by the authoritarian Chinese government have stifled the first efforts to understand and contain the virus.

By mid-February, the epidemic had jumped from Asia to Europe, where it began to devastate northern Italy before spreading to Spain, France and elsewhere. A deadly surge has raged in Iran. Countries began to impose travel bans, but not before international travelers – mainland businessmen and tourists, cruise ship passengers and crews – had caused widespread disease outbreaks.

On March 11, the World Health Organization called the epidemic a pandemic. Two days later, Trump declared a national emergency.

The rapid spread of the virus has encountered a mixture of efforts to contain it, a global phenomenon that has echoed the patchwork of responses in American states. Success has varied considerably. As hospitalizations and deaths have accelerated, Trump has gone from claiming absolute authority to telling states to get by by providing crucial tests and medical supplies.

In mid-March, the world shut up. In the United States, schools have closed, workplaces emptied, businesses closed. The stock market collapsed, faltered, climbed, and then ebbed again, as traders repeatedly grabbed any reports on a potential treatment or vaccine to send purchases of stocks even as the loss of jobs and lives were mounting.

Healthcare workers, from doctors to hospital cleaners to nursing home helpers, found themselves at the forefront of the pandemic, with some directly documenting the agony of watching patients die, separated their families through strict protocols to contain new infections. Working-class Americans, including grocery clerks, bus drivers and meat packers, were called “essential” workers, but they realized that their jobs put them at risk previously unimaginable.

As the nation approached the threshold of 100,000 dead in a week, including Memorial Day, when the nation mourns its war dead, the grim symbolism has been lost. Among the victims were many elderly veterans.

However, the holiday weekend, which has traditionally marked the start of summer, this year seemed to signal the impatience of long-time Americans with regard to social distancing. Many were looking for a return to normal by the sea, by the lakes, and in countless parks and backyards – many without taking the recommended precautions.

“Pray and think of those who passed through our ancient wars,” urged Tom Bossert, Trump’s former homeland security advisor, in an ABC interview on Sunday “This Week,” but also those who are spent in the past three months. “