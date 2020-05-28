Astronauts prepare for first manned orbital mission in almost a decade: “We’re going to launch”

Update: Wednesday’s launch was rubbed due to bad weather; the launch has been postponed to Saturday afternoon. Read the previous story below.

The United States is less than 24 hours of a series of firsts for the country’s space program: the first manned orbital mission in almost a decade, and the first using a private and operated spacecraft. But the mission’s ability to launch will depend on the weather.

Launch forecasts are improving. For SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket, there is a 60% chance that the weather on the launch pad will cooperate for a moment in the history of space.

The seas along the east coast of the United States are calm. This is important, because in the event of a launch crisis, the SpaceX capsule would sink into safety in the Atlantic Ocean.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have flown twice before to the International Space Station. They are more than teammates – they are best friends.

“I have to believe it helps,” said CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann.

“It absolutely helps,” said Behnken. “I think we have gone far beyond the polite stage of our relationship.”

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Douglas Hurley participate in a flight crew essential flight equipment test at a SpaceX processing facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, March 30, 2020, before the launch of Crew Dragon scheduled for May 27. 2020. SpaceX



NASA hired SpaceX to design and build a new generation of spacecraft – and the Falcon 9 brings new convenience to space travel. For starters, it is reusable, which has revolutionized the rocket by reducing costs.

Astronauts in sleek costumes will climb into a retro-looking crew capsule. But with all the new technology inside, Crew Dragon has been compared to a “flying iPhone”.

CBS News spoke with SpaceX founder Elon Musk and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. Musk described Behnken and Hurley as “cool like a cucumber” and said they had “nerves of steel”.

“I texted them,” said Bridenstine. “‘If there is anything you need me to do to stop this, I will stop it in the blink of an eye’ … and the two said, ‘We’re going to launch.'”

Musk told CBS News that in the beginning, he gave his all-new SpaceX business less than a 1% chance of success – and now he’s about to make history. The astronauts will likely spend at least six weeks on board the space station. But Musk’s goal – everyone’s goal – is to launch them safely.