After the virtual shooting of Coronavirus, the key to the reopening phase

When “Good Trouble” returns to the screens, fans of the Freeform TV drama will reconnect with the two young women, Callie and Mariana, trying to get to Los Angeles.

But instead of filming scenes in downtown Los Angeles – impossible during the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – the filmmakers digitally recreate the historic Palace Theater and other monuments on a plateau in Valencia .

By merging the latest advances in the video game world, using software that powers the blockbuster game “Fortnite”, the producers will move a lot of shots on the spot inside the Santa Clarita studios, projecting photo-real images of the downtown skyline on LED video walls.

“We are preparing all the virtual assets so that on the first day they can be as if they were shooting outside of Los Angeles, but they will be on a set with a limited number of people in Valencia,” said Sam Nicholson, Pasadena-based general manager of Stargate Studios, who partnered with the creators to create the virtual sets.

As Hollywood faces increasing pressure to resume production and re-employ hundreds of thousands of actors and crew members who have been unemployed for months, filmmakers turn to virtual producers like Nicholson as a way to restart television shows and feature films interrupted by the pandemic. Some predict that the health crisis will accelerate the use of virtual filming by the industry to mitigate risks and reduce the costs of filming on site.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” said Nicholson. “People have to use these tools to get back online. Once they use them and realize that their production is faster, better and cheaper, you will see much more virtual production arriving in the pipeline. “

Marco Fargnoli, director of photography for “Good Trouble,” said the virtual production will offer a safe alternative to the actors and the team when they return to work.

“Once everyone agrees on the protocols that will allow us to return to work, we just want to be able to maintain as much of the creative freedom we had before the closure as possible,” said Fargnoli. “Not having scenes where only two people are talking in a kitchen. … We want to be as free and free as possible and always safe. “

Producers expect studios and producers to comply with new protocols over the next few weeks, including frequent testing and hand washing, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Virtual production, they say, is one way to mitigate risk.

“Once you take the machinery of this show and take it out in successive places, you increase your risk factor exponentially,” said Fargnoli.

Nicholson, 66, visual effects supervisor and director of photography, said his company is responding to calls from streaming companies and studios wanting to relaunch movies and TV shows as quickly as possible.

“We are currently bidding on six jobs that are considering abandoning the construction of the sets and their localization work, and using virtual sets,” said Nicholson via Zoom from his home in Pasadena. He said Stargate is also preparing to work on a new season of Fox’s medical drama “The Resident”, possibly this summer.

Sam Nicholson, director of photography and special visual effects supervisor, founded film production company Stargate Studios in 1989. The company provides visual effects and production services, including their proprietary ThruView which is an alternative to filming on green screen. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Virtual production is not new. But thanks to the world of video games, technology has advanced far beyond the use of green screens, where actors perform in front of a white green or blue screen and later replaced by an alternative background.

Instead of playing against a static and blank screen, the actors and the team can interact in real time in a 3D environment projected on LED screens.

Walt Disney’s blockbuster show “The Mandalorian”, on an intergalactic bounty hunter, is a recent example of the possibilities of virtual technology.

Director Jon Favreau collaborated with Industrial Light & Magic, the special effects studio made famous for his work on “Star Wars”, Epic Games and other tech companies, to create a 20-foot semicircular LED video wall tall and 270 degrees which eliminated the need for location shootings entirely.

On a scene in Manhattan Beach, the filmmakers could recreate the dusty ocher backdrop tinged with a Tunisian world.

The set of “The Mandalorian”. (François Duhamel)

“For many people, virtual production can often give the impression that we are making ‘Avatar,'” said Richard Bluff, visual effects supervisor for “The Mandalorian,” speaking on a video board for National Assn. broadcasters earlier this month.

About half of the first season of “The Mandalorian” was shot against LED screens, said Bluff.

The sets can be lit and the cameras follow the action as in this environment, playing it for the director in real time, instead of waiting months after the end of filming to see the results generally created by the artists of the effects. afterwards visuals. . Backgrounds can be swapped easily, avoiding costly construction, said Bluff.

“Our show is not big enough to go to Tunisia and shoot our TV show, so we sent artists to go take pictures of various places and bring the location to the stage,” said Bluff.

But technology is not only used to create fantastic worlds.

Nicholson, who cut his teeth on the first movie “Star Trek”, highlighted the example of this year’s HBO show “Run”, a drama largely taking place on a train. Stargate used its virtual system to create views from the train windows to give the impression that it was accelerating. The screens can also be operated remotely, reducing the number of crews on the shelf, said Nicholson.

Nicholson started his studio in 1989. When September 11 ended production of the popular show “ER”, Stargate set off to follow the action across Chicago to capture 25 different locations and recreate the places virtually so that actors can film in a context rather than going out. in the city.

Today, Stargate generates more than $ 26 million in annual revenue worldwide and employs over 150 artists, producers and digital technicians. The company has studios in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada; Bogota, Colombia and Beijing, which allows him to benefit from any tax incentive in these regions, but a large part of his work is managed from Los Angeles. Globally, sales increased by double digits last year, said Nicholson. He refused to disclose his earnings, but said the business is profitable.

Stargate Studios provides visual effects and production services for film and television, including their proprietary ThruView which is an alternative to green screen shooting. Some VFX artists continued to work during the pandemic. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The growth of Stargate has been fueled in part by rapid advances in technology borrowed from the gaming industry.

Its proprietary system uses free software called Unreal Engine, produced by Epic Games.

Miles Perkins, who works in business development for Epic Games, said that the Unreal Engine is adopted by the film community in a way that has not been in the past and that the interest is “extremely high” , did he declare. Rival software known as Unity was used by Favreau to create a so-called “Lion King”, which included only one non-CGI shot.

“I’ve been in this business for a long time, since the early 90s,” said Perkins. “For the first time, I have meaningful meaningful conversations with [studios] physical production managers.

Virtual technology has recently enabled the filmmakers of the Warner Bros. science fiction film “Reminiscence”, which is scheduled to be released next year, to complete post-production work through video calls rather than in screening rooms. Los Angeles, said VFX supervisor of the film Bruce Jones.

Jones, who was able to work remotely from Montana, said the new methods provide insight into how Hollywood might work in the future. Instead of traveling to a remote location, which involves teams from around the world, visual effects artists can spend months at the start of production to recreate these scenes for an actor, said Jones.

“One day you film a scene in the desert and the next day you film a scene in the Arctic and all you ended up doing was some costume changes, but it’s still the same controlled environment as you go, “said Jones. .