Weather outlook for SpaceX launch continues to improve

Watch live coverage on CBSN this Wednesday, May 27. The launch is scheduled for 4:33 pm EDT.

SpaceX engineers continued to make final preparations for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and a Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday first piloted flight into orbit from American soil since the withdrawal of the space shuttle in 2011.

Over the weekend, forecasters from 45th Weather Squadron near Patrick Air Force Base predicted a 60% risk of rain and clouds this could delay the launch. But on Tuesday, the outlook had improved to 60% “go” for an attempted launch at 4.33pm. EDT Wednesday.

Although the forecast does not include the downside outlook abandon zones where astronauts could be forced to abandon in the unlikely event of a catastrophic booster failure, officials said conditions in the Atlantic Ocean along the northeast trajectory of the capsule were generally favorable.

“I would say everything is fine,” said Daniel Forrestel, integration manager for the launch of NASA’s commercial crew program. “I think our biggest risk right now is the weather on the pad. … But it’s never completely without risk downstream.”

Launch officials will conduct a final assessment approximately 45 minutes before launch, when astronauts will normally arm the abandonment system a few minutes before the start of refueling. If the weather is unfavorable, the launch will be canceled at that time and the team will recycle for a second launch attempt on Saturday at 3:21 p.m.

Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken, the NASA astronauts who will climb into orbit in the Crew Dragon, attend a series of technical briefings and spend time with their families on the eve of their historic launch, a flight marking the resumption of flights by American astronauts after almost a decade.

Contrary to the normal pre-countdown script, the Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon capsule were rotated vertically horizontally on launch pad 39A Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, to allow engineers to access to a cold water pipe behaving badly near the top. of the booster transporter-fitter. The rocket was to be vertical again at the end of the day and the work should not have any impact on the launch. Stephen Clark / Spaceflight Now



Hundreds of thousands of spectators would normally attend a launch of this magnitude, but NASA has put strict restrictions against coronaviruses at the Florida space port, excluding public consultation on the base, strictly limiting the number of journalists authorized on the site and organizing virtual briefings without direct physical contact.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine held a virtual press conference before the launch on Tuesday, addressing an almost empty room at the press site that would normally be full of journalists.

“We would like this room to be full,” he said. “We would like to fill it with journalists, we would like to fill it with space enthusiasts, and unfortunately we are in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our country has gone through a lot. But it’s a unique moment when all of America can take a moment and watch our country do something stunning again, and it’s launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil. “

He said the launch of Crew Dragon was “a unique opportunity to bring all of America together in an instant and say how bright the future is. This is what it is all about.”

NASA spends approximately $ 6 billion on the development of the SpaceX Crew Dragon and the Boeing CST-100 Starliner capsule in an effort to end the agency’s sole dependence on the Russian spacecraft Soyuz for transport astronauts to and from the space station.

Chris Cassidy: SpaceX launch is “a huge deal”, the “very confident” crew will arrive safely

NASA also hopes commercial crew ships will be used by Boeing and SpaceX to transport private citizens, whether “space tourists” or private sector researchers, into space to open orbit Lowlands for commercial development, including non-governmental space stations.

But the first pilot test flight of the Crew Dragon has more down-to-earth objectives: prove the capsule and put the astronauts in orbit safely, make an appointment and dock with the space station and return to Earth with an ocean splash.

If all goes well, the Crew Dragon will reach orbit approximately 12 minutes after takeoff, kicking off a 19-hour meeting with the International Space Station. While the mainly automated chase takes place, Hurley and Behnken will take practical control twice to test the crew’s ability to steer the spacecraft manually if necessary.

Mooring at the front port of the station’s Harmony module is scheduled for around 11.40 a.m. Thursday. After numerous leak checks, Hurley and Behnken will be welcomed on board the space laboratory by expedition 63 commander, Chris Cassidy, and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

Crew Dragon astronauts should stay on the station for at least six weeks and perhaps as long as four months, assisting Cassidy with a full list of searches and possibly one or more spacewalks to install new batteries of solar panels and complete the installation. of a European experimentation platform.

NASA managers do not make a decision on the duration of the mission until they have a better idea of ​​the resistance of the capsule’s solar cells in the space environment.

A possible landing date will also depend on summer weather conditions off the coast of Florida, where Hurley and Behnken are splashing, and on the time required to assess the capsule’s performance in general before the next flight of the Crew Dragon, currently targeted for the end of August. .