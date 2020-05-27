Twitter posts Trump tweet with fact-checking label for the first time

Twitter added a fact-checking label to President Trump’s tweet on Tuesday, the first time the social media platform has used such a label for President’s tweets. The tweet now includes a link redirecting users to information that debunks the president’s false allegations regarding postal vote fraud.

Twitter added the label to two tweets Mr. Trump released Tuesday morning, in which he alleged that postal ballots will be “substantially fraudulent” and will result in a “rigged election”. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in postal voting, but Mr. Trump had been spread its unfounded claims for weeks as more and more states expand postal voting Coronavirus pandemic.

Both tweets now have a tag that says “Get the facts on the postal ballots”. The label leads to leaf saying that the president’s tweets are not true.

There is NO (ZERO!) WAY That postal ballots are anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mailboxes will be stolen, ballots will be falsified and even illegally printed and fraudulently signed. The Governor of California sends ballots to millions of people, anyone ….. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

“These claims are baseless, according to CNN, the Washington Post and others,” said the page. “Experts say that postal ballots are very rarely linked to electoral fraud.” The page also includes tweets from major media and reporters giving the facts behind the postal vote and Mr. Trump’s statements.

Twitter said in a statement to CBS News that the president’s two tweets “contain potentially misleading information about the voting process and have been tagged to provide additional context around the postal ballots.” He said the label conforms to a new approach announced this month to start tagging tweets with disputed or misleading information.

When asked if Twitter plans to continue tagging Mr. Trump’s tweets, a spokesperson highlighted a new policy that Twitter “may use these warning labels and messages to provide further explanation or clarification.” in situations where the risk of harm associated with a Tweet is less severe but where people may still be confused or misled by the content. “

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter also intensified its efforts to tag and delete tweets spreading misleading information about the virus and potential remedies. But this is the first time Twitter has intervened on one of the president’s tweets, after years of handling his messages containing lies, conspiracy theories and threats.

Mr. Trump responded on Twitter, tweeting that Twitter “is now interfering in the 2020 presidential election”. He doubled his unsubstantiated claims about postal voting and added: “Twitter completely stifles FREE SPEECH, and I, as president, will not allow this to happen!”

…. Twitter completely stifles FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow this to happen! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

The president’s campaign also accused Twitter of anti-conservative bias, which Mr. Trump has often done in the past.

“We always knew that Silicon Valley would do anything to hinder and interfere with President Trump getting his message out to voters,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale. He said the media quote from Twitter was “just a smokescreen that Twitter is using to try to give their obvious political tactics false credibility.”

Parscale added: “There are many reasons why the Trump campaign removed all of our ads from Twitter months ago, and their clear political bias is one of them.” Twitter, in fact, has banned political advertising in November 2019.

The label came on the same day that Twitter decided to take no action on another set of Mr. Trump’s tweets containing false information. Twitter has said it will not remove tweets from the president spreading a false conspiracy theory about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who was involved in the death of a staff member 19 years ago.

Trump links Scarborough to unfounded conspiracy theory

the staff member’s widower, Timothy Klausutis, sent a letter to the CEO of Twitter pleading for the platform to remove Mr. Trump’s tweets.

“I ask you to intervene in this case because the President of the United States took something that does not belong to him – the memory of my deceased wife – and perverted it for perceived political gain,” wrote Klausutis. .

Twitter allowed the tweets to stay. He issued a statement which did not explain the decision, but appeared to refer to the actions taken now with the fact-checking label.

“We are deeply sorry for the pain these reports have caused and the attention they have caused to the family,” said the statement on Twitter. “We have been working to extend existing product functionality and policies so that we can deal with these things more effectively in the future, and we hope these changes will be in place soon.”