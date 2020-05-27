This Day in Sport: Jockey Bill Shoemaker Wins 8,000th Race

One Wednesday afternoon at Hollywood Park, jockey Bill Shoemaker won his 8,000th race on that date in 1981 aboard War Allied in the first race.

According to The Times’ Bion Abbott, driving Shoemaker with War Allied was a “fairly routine” victory, beating One for Steve by 2 1/4 lengths in 1 minute 10.2 seconds for six stages.

He would win three more races that day, including one upset aboard Gem Boy in the $ 53,500 Happy Issue Stakes that crowned the first quadruple of the season.

Shoemaker, 49, succeeded Johnny Longden as the world’s most successful jockey in September 1970 in Del Mar with his 6,033rd trip to the winner’s circle.

In games involving local teams that have been postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies were scheduled to play Wednesday night at Coors Field in Denver. The Angels and Cleveland Indians would have concluded a three-game streak with a one-day game at Angel Stadium.

The Galaxy played a Major League football game against D.C. United at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Here is an overview of other memorable games and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1937 – Carl Hubbell, working in the bullpen for the New York Giants, wins his 24th consecutive game in two seasons. The Screwball artist starts two innings and Mel Ott hits a ninth home run to beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2. The Hubbell chain started on July 17, 1936, with a whitening of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1968 – George “Papa Bear” Halas, 73, announces his retirement as coach of the Chicago Bears. Halas, one of the co-founders of the National Football League, ends a 40-year coaching career with 318 regular season wins and six NFL championships.

1975 – Goalie Bernie Parent knocked out the Buffalo Sabers 2-0 in Game 6 to give the Philadelphia Flyers their second consecutive Stanley Cup title. Parent receives the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player in the series, and he is the first consecutive winner of the honor and the second player, after Bobby Orr, to win it twice. The Flyers are the last championship team to be made up exclusively of Canadian-born players.

nineteen eighty one – Julius Erving, the high-flying forward of the Philadelphia 76ers, is chosen as the most valuable player in the NBA, making him the only person to win MVP honors in the NBA and American Basketball Assn. It is also the first non-center to win the award in 17 years. Dr. J averages 24.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the season.

1990 – Arie Luyendyk wins the fastest Indianapolis 500 by defeating former winner Bobby Rahal in the last 33 laps for his first Indy car victory in 76 races. Her average speed of 185.984 mph beats Rahal’s 170.722 record set in the 1986 race. Luyendyk of the Netherlands becomes the first driver to complete the 500m in less than three hours.

1997 – Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr. breaks his own major circuit record reached in May as he signs in for his 23rd of the season in the Mariners’ 11-10 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Griffey’s explosion exceeds the 22 mark he established in 1994.

2011 – In a 73-minute match, the best Caroline Wozniacki lost to Daniela Hantuchova 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the French Open. It is the first time in the Open era that the first two seeds fail in the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament. No. 2 seed Kim Clijsters lost on May 26. Hantuchova hits 26 winners against Wozniack’s eight and breaks his serve five times.

2014 – Wisconsin Whitewater is the only school in NCAA history to win football, men’s basketball and baseball championships in the same school year. Warhawks baseball team wins Division III World Series title with 7-0 victory over Emory University. The victory comes at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wisconsin, and it is the second national title for the baseball program.

2016 – Kaylee Puailoa, the home hit of two hits with two outs in the seventh inning, leads the No. 16 seed in Georgia to a shocking 3-2 win over No. 1 Florida, giving the Bulldogs a surprise spot in the Women’s College World Series. Georgia not only beat the seed, the Bulldogs dominated a team that won the previous two national championships.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press